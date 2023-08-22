When we get sick with a virus, we usually expect to get better relatively quickly. Some viruses, however, can cause long-term illness that lasts weeks, months or even years.

Referred to as post-viral syndrome, PVS is a chronic health condition in which a person suffers from sustained inflammation over extended periods of time after contracting a viral illness. Some of the viruses that can trigger PVS include, but are not limited to:

Epstein-Barr.

Lyme.

Poliovirus.

Enteroviruses.

Herpesviruses.

SARS-COV-2.

Researchers and scientists are still unsure as to what exactly causes PVS to develop. Some theories suggest viral particles may remain in the body and cause sustained inflammation as the immune system continues to fight. Others propose the initial viral infection “overloads” the immune system, preventing resolution of the illness for anywhere from weeks to years.

While the triggering mechanisms of PVS remain uncertain, there is a better understanding of who is at risk. The data on PVS patients show a higher rate of PVS in women and those with weakened or compromised immune systems.

Individuals dealing with PVS may experience a wide range of physical, cognitive, emotional and/or neurological conditions that fluctuate in severity over time. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Chronic fatigue and weakness.

Difficulty concentrating, commonly referred to as “brain fog.”

Lingering headaches.

Post-exertional malaise.

Sleep disturbances.

Muscle and joint pain.

PVS patients face several barriers when attempting to seek diagnosis and/or treatment. For one, there is no precise diagnostic tool or test that can be used to confirm PVS. There are multiple viruses capable of causing PVS, and the list of potential symptoms is extensive. Because post-viral syndrome is not as well-known as other medical conditions and its symptomology can vary so widely from person to person, it’s easily misdiagnosed.

Routine lab tests and clinical evaluations also may produce normal results. This can be confusing and demoralizing for those individuals seeking answers. Depending on health insurance status, ordering a full panel of lab tests can be quite expensive. Seeing a doctor once can be pricey enough; having to seek multiple providers to find answers may be out of the question entirely.

Post-COVID condition, also known as “long-haul COVID” or “long COVID,” is one of the more recent and well-known examples of PVS. As of June 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Pulse Survey found approximately 11% of Americans infected with COVID-19 are experiencing post-COVID conditions, equaling about 15 million people in total.

Because there are so many cases of long COVID and more expected to develop, research into what causes post-viral illnesses has been renewed and gained more funding. Studies into potential treatments are also being conducted, and early results suggest steroids may be successful in improving symptoms.

If you suspect you may be suffering from post-viral syndrome, talk to your healthcare provider about your options for care and treatment.

To learn more about post-viral syndrome related to COVID-19, check out the CDC’s Healthcare Appointment Checklist for Post-COVID Conditions: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/long-term-effects/post-covid-appointment/appointment-checklist.pdf.

To learn more about PVS, visit https://sma.org/post-viral-syndrome/.