If your students are struggling in a traditional academic environment, they are far from alone. During the 2020-2021 school year, it is estimated that roughly 15% of the public school population received special education and/or related services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). All students who qualify for IDEA services receive Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) that create a roadmap tailored to a child’s specific learning needs.

Mandated and covered by IDEA, IEPs are a no-cost service offered to all public school students ages 3 to 18 and are created collaboratively to ensure wrap-around service offerings. An important thing to note is that IEPs do not necessarily take a child out of the regular classroom; oftentimes, services can be offered in addition to the typical lessons.

How can a student qualify to receive an IEP? They must be evaluated by the school, at parent or guardian request, and qualify under one of the 13 conditions covered by IDEA. The most common qualifiers are specific learning disabilities, including dyslexia, or “other health impairments” impacting ability to focus, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

If a child does not qualify under one of the 13 categories, but a person is still concerned about his or her learning, another option to pursue is a 504 plan. This plan prevents discrimination and is similar to an IEP, but offers wider coverage. If the school does not deem a student qualified for services, the Virginia Department of Education website offers several options for resolving disputes, including mediation specifically for special education disputes.

Once a child qualifies for special education services in Virginia, an IEP with specific, measurable goals and objectives will be laid out for the year of learning ahead. Make sure to carefully and thoughtfully review the IEP before giving consent to its implementation. One area to note is whether the plan includes accommodations and/or modifications. Accommodations create allowances such as getting extra time to take a test, whereas modifications change what is ultimately expected of the child in how and what he or she learns. Modifications can play a role in whether or not a child is eventually eligible to receive a degree on time, for example.

When the IEP is approved and in place, a team of at least five people will be created to meet and evaluate the child’s progress towards his or her goals. This team includes the parent(s), the classroom teacher, the special education teacher, a school district representative, and a professional qualified to interpret evaluation results.

The parents or guardians are asked if they want a copy of their rights at the beginning of the meeting, and is important to always ask for this paperwork. An IEP is a legally binding contract, so, in the event a school falls “out of compliance” by not following the plan, the parent or guardian may file a complaint. The school must provide written data showing ways in which it is enacting requested changes and how the student is progressing.

The parent or guardian should additionally prepare for IEP meetings. Make sure to have all concerns in hand and bring samples, such as tests or other assignments, that can serve as back-up to these concerns. IEP meetings typically happen annually, but additional meetings may be requested if there is a specific concern.

Ultimately, parents and caregivers are most likely a child’s strongest advocate. There are worksheets online, including through ADDitudemag.com, to print out and bring to a child’s IEP meeting to help guide adults to ask the right questions so that parents, guardians, and the school administration are on the same page.