As we enter the autumn months, we prepare for an increase in respiratory viruses. Many respiratory illnesses have taken a backseat to COVID-19 over the past several years, but as we return to pre-pandemic lifestyles and move indoors for cozy movie nights and family gatherings, we expect more viruses to circulate.

One of these, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), travels through the air after a cough or sneeze and lives on surfaces for several hours. RSV can lead to serious pneumonias and is a significant threat to young children and older adults alike.

RSV infection in infants and toddlers is nearly universal, and almost all children have experienced an RSV infection by the time they reach 2 years old. RSV causes lower respiratory function that may lead to pneumonia. Premature infants are at particular risk of an RSV infection that leads to an ICU stay, but being a full-term infant does not necessarily protect children. Each year, nearly 80% of infants hospitalized with RSV infection had no previous medical conditions. Children will typically have congestion, cough, runny eyes, runny nose, and wheezing. However, RSV is not limited to the very young.

In adults older than age 60, RSV infection results in 6,000 to 10,000 deaths each year. Adults with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, COPD, heart disease and immune system compromise are at the highest risk of complications. Symptoms of RSV in adults are similar to those in children, though adults may interpret them as a typical head cold or seasonal allergies. While many adults with RSV infection recover, those with risk factors may find themselves short of breath or experiencing difficulty thinking and processing information. If these symptoms appear, seek medical attention immediately.

Proper handwashing is one of the first lines of defense during cold and flu season. This year, however, we have new tools to prevent RSV infection. The FDA recently approved a new vaccine for adults older than 60. The one-dose vaccine is currently available through many local pharmacies, private providers and health departments and may be given safely at the same time as other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine. Though it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly when the RSV season will begin this winter, it is recommended that the vaccine be distributed now to provide protection to vulnerable people.

There is also a preventative treatment for children. Rather than a traditional vaccine, it is an antibody treatment that helps protect them during the RSV season. It helps boost their immune systems should they come into contact with RSV, but it does not grant long-lasting or life-long protection the way a vaccine often does. Typically, the protection lasts about five months, which is the duration of the RSV season.

The treatment is recommended as a one-time dose for children younger than 8 months who are experiencing their first RSV season. Children at higher risk for RSV complications due to health conditions may receive additional treatments on the advice of their primary care provider.

If you have welcomed a new little one into your family recently, are older than 60 or have underlying health conditions, speak with your healthcare provider about RSV prevention. With these tools in hand, we can spend less time focusing on illness, and more time making precious memories during our autumn months.