In Virginia, suicide continues to be a serious public health problem that can have long-lasting effects on individuals, families, and communities. Suicide continues to significantly impact our youths, veterans, rural residents and LGBTQ+ individuals. Youth suicide rates in particular have increased by 56% over the past two decades.

The good news is that suicide is preventable. Everyone can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs, promoting education and awareness, and by encouraging communities to continue to work together on reducing stigma.

September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month; a time to increase awareness and education of essential tools that help make our communities safer from suicide. It is not only important to ask “why,” but also “how,” in preventing suicides.

The “how” is a pivotal component into preventing deaths by suicide. Asking about means, such as firearms or medications, is important in developing a safe plan for individuals who may be thinking about suicide. Region Ten Community Services Board is a partner with Lock and Talk Virginia (lockandtalk.org), a statewide suicide prevention initiative that promotes safe and responsible care of lethal means, such as firearms and medications, while encouraging community conversations around mental wellness.

In honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Lock and Talk Virginia has created an acronym, LOCK, to highlight essential steps in creating safety for loved ones and connecting them to help and share these tools with our communities. LOCK stands for the following:

L—Look for warning signs: Recognize the warning signs of someone who may be at risk, such as changes in behavior, withdrawal from activities, giving away possessions, or expressing feelings of hopelessness.

O—Offer support: Offer people space to talk, listen to how they are feeling, and show genuine empathy. Let them know they are not alone and that there are people who care about their well-being.

C—Communicate concerns: Express concerns about a friend or loved one’s well-being. Ask directly about thoughts of suicide and encourage them to seek professional help.

K—Keep safe from lethal means: Remove access to lethal means by safely storing or removing items such as firearms, medications, or dangerous objects to create a safe environment.

We know that talking about suicide is hard, especially when we are worried about someone we care about. However, if there are concerns that loved ones may be thinking about suicide, it is important to ask them directly about those concerns and then connect them to help. By increasing our knowledge of warning signs and how to talk to someone about suicide, we can make our loved ones safer.

Region Ten offers many free mental health and suicide prevention trainings, such as Mental Health First Aid or safeTALK, that can help individuals learn more about warning signs and how to start that discussion. For more information on these free trainings and how to register, visit https://regionten.org/services/prevention-services-2/.

Another important component highlighted by LOCK, is to remove or reduce access to means such as medications or firearms by using a medication lock box or firearm lock. Region Ten offers free medication lock boxes and trigger or cable locks to assist individuals and families in securing these items. To request these free devices, visit https://regionten.org/blog/do-your-part/ and fill out the Safety Devices Request form.

In using LOCK, we empower ourselves to create a path to safety for our loved ones and to share important education and awareness around preventing suicides. If you or someone you care about is thinking about suicide, please consider reaching out to one of the many local or national resources for support.

Local resources:

Region Ten Emergency Services: (434) 972-1800.

Regional Crisis Call Center: (434) 230-9704.

Lock & Talk Virginia: lockandtalk.org/lock.

Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Council: sparchope.org.

National resources:

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or Text: 988.

988 Lifeline Chat: https://988lifeline.org/chat/.

Trevor Project Text Line: 678-678.

Veterans’ Text Line: 838-255.