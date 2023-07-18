It is hard to remember March 2020, when COVID-19 arrived and had such an impact on our daily lives, notably with lockdowns. It turns out that pandemic lockdowns also affected the behaviors and movements of mammals in the wild.

Scientists from around the world worked together to use GPS to track mammals: they ventured 36% closer to roads during lockdown. Mountain lions were the most adventuresome, and black bears and coyotes the least, as reported in the journal Science.

Why is this important? Animal behavior has been subject to the impact of humans for ages. Part of this impact is alteration of the land with roads and habitat destruction, but another important part is limitation of animal mobility by our own mobility. This suggests that we may be able to improve the environment for animals by changing human behavior, perhaps by changes in the frequency or volume of traffic on existing roadways.

What is happening

with long COVID? We have a better idea of the symptoms of long COVID through an NIH-sponsored Recover Study of 10,000 adults with and without SARS-CoV-2 infection. The participants were asked six months after enrollment to self-report any symptoms or illnesses. Those who had COVID-19 were 1.5 times or more likely to be unusually tired after exercise, and less commonly to have difficulty concentrating (brain fog), feel dizzy, have a change in libido, altered smell or taste, or a chronic cough. This was reported in the journal JAMA this spring.

The good news is that less than 10% of all who were infected suffered from these problems, and that the current omicron strain of SARS-C0V-2 was less likely to cause long COVID.

Prevention of long COVIDSince an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, efforts are underway to prevent long COVID by better treating acute COVID. In June of this year, a randomized clinical trial was published in the journal Lancet that tested if the diabetes drug metformin, or the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, or the anti-depressant fluvoxamine (all shown in a test tube to have anti-viral activity) given at the time of a new infection would prevent long COVID.

The study enrolled overweight or obese individuals, as they are at greater risk of long COVID. Metformin reduced the rate of long COVID to 6.3% (from 10.4% in those receiving placebo), giving us our first approach to lessening the impact of this complication of COVID.

How to treat long COVIDUnderstanding what causes long COVID is an important step is the quest to have treatments for those suffering with it. There are several promising leads, including evidence that the immune system is producing an allergic type of an immune response, or that there could be SARS-CoV-2 viral persistence in some people, or that residual effects from the inflammation of the primary infection are still being felt. Let’s hope for an improved ability to care for those suffering from long COVID as this work continues.

If I test positive for COVID, what is the latest on isolation?You are most infectious to others in the first five days after symptoms begin. You should stay home, and even stay away from family members in your home during this period. After five days, most people are much less contagious to others, but some infections happen as late as 10 days, which is why there is the recommendation to wear a mask when around others from days six to 10.

New vaccines?First, not to get ahead of ourselves, the bivalent booster COVID vaccine is continuing to show effectiveness, in one recent study showing that it reduces the risk of having to go to an emergency room or admitted to a hospital by 50%, compared to people vaccinated but not boosted.

The vaccines, with more than 500 million doses give in the U.S. alone, have proven not only effective but safe. However, rare side effects are evident, most notably postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), where upon standing someone can have palpitations and feel lightheaded; symptoms present in one out of 100 individuals in the three months after vaccination. However, POTS also occurs with COVID-19 and at a higher rate that post-vaccination, suggesting that vaccination protects more people from POTS than causes it.

Since the virus continues to mutate and escape from our immune system, expect to see a new booster this fall. Under development are next-generation vaccines that will not only provide protection against new variants, but hopefully broader protection against other coronaviruses, including those that cause the common cold and ones that are in bats and that could “spill over” into humans in the future.

Where are we today

with COVID-19?Believe it or not, it has been more than three years since the SARS-COV-2 virus emerged in China. After 1.1 million deaths and 6.2 million hospitalizations in the U.S., there is now a lot of good news. Since Jan. 1 of this year, hospitalizations and deaths are down more than 80%. This is in large part because of high levels of immunity due to vaccination and infection. The elderly and immunocompromised remain most vulnerable to severe infections and comprise the majority of those hospitalized.

We all remain vulnerable to becoming infected again. This is for three reasons: first, that immunity wanes after four to eight months; the virus continues to mutate to evade antibodies against the Spike glycoprotein; and, finally, that the new bivalent vaccine does a better job of keeping you from having to go to the hospital than from being infected. For example, in China, it is estimated that 85%, and in the U.K. the entire population, has been infected in the past year, compared to 20% with influenza. So, if your impression is that everyone has had COVID, you are likely correct. Keeping up to date with your vaccines continues to make a lot of sense to me.