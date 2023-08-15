Pituitary tumors usually arise in the anterior pituitary gland, and the vast majority of these tumors are benign pituitary adenomas. The pituitary gland is normally about the size of a pea and it sits at the center of the base of the brain, regulating the brain’s control of bodily homeostasis (the state of balance needed for your body to function properly).

There are many different types of cells in the pituitary gland that secrete hormones, such as growth hormone and adrenocorticotropin hormone. The diversity of the pituitary gland cell is reflected in the complexity of the tumors that occur there and makes it challenging to both diagnose and treat these tumors.

Treatment decisions often depend on three factors:

■ which type of pituitary cell the tumor originates from and the unique endocrine function of that cell.

■ the growth rate of the abnormal cells and the effect of the tumor on the surrounding nervous system (for example, peripheral vision loss can be associated with pituitary tumors and often requires urgent surgical treatment).

■ the effect of the tumor on the surrounding pituitary gland.

Pituitary tumors can sometimes be found incidentally when patients are being checked for other conditions, so it is important to understand all these components before pursing medical or surgical treatment that could have side effects.

There have been many advances in the treatment of pituitary tumors, which now include medications, surgical removal and targeted radiation.

Medical treatments are focused on replacing hormones, blocking the adverse effects of elevated hormones or destroying tumor cells. If the tumor is not growing or causing other problems, sometimes normalizing hormone function is the only treatment required. If the tumor does not respond to medical therapy, both surgery and radiation are possible options. Apart from a specific type of pituitary tumor called a prolactinoma, the primary form of treatment for most pituitary tumors is surgical removal with the goal of long-term remission and normalizing the pituitary function.

The standard of care for pituitary surgery is a procedure called endoscopic transsphenoidal surgery, in which small cameras are used to remove the tumor from the base of the brain by going through the nasal sinuses. This is a specialized procedure and one that has been practiced at UVa Health for decades through a partnership between rhinologists (sinus surgeons) and neurosurgeons.

Radiation treatment is usually reserved for tumors that are unsuccessfully treated with surgery. Through innovations at UVa Health, precise targeting of radiation is emerging as a valuable complementary treatment to medical therapy and surgery.

As complex as the pituitary gland is, the best care requires a whole team of experts working together. The collaboration between neuroendocrinology, rhinology, neuropathology, neuro-ophthalmology, neuroradiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology and neurosurgery sets UVa Health apart in the management of these complicated tumors. Our thoughtful and personalized integration of multidisciplinary treatment by top-trained surgeons and physicians is why UVa Health continues to be a world leader in pituitary tumor treatment.

For more information about treatments for pituitary tumors at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/benign-brain-tumor/pituitary-tumor-treatment.