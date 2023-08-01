Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) is a disease caused by a pulmonary embolism (PE), or blood clot to the lungs. Patients with CTEPH is develop scar-like material within the blood vessels of the lung, causing them to become stiffer; this in turn increases the pressure in these blood vessels. The heart, which pumps blood through the lungs, must compensate with higher blood pressure and, over time, can begin to fail.

Not every PE results in the development of CTEPH. While the exact number is uncertain, some studies have estimated that up to 5% of patients with a PE will go on to develop CTEPH. A major difficulty in accurately determining this number is that the symptoms of CTEPH can be initially vague and attributed to other, more common medical issues.

The symptoms of CTEPH are directly related to heart failure and can include shortness of breath during activities, inability to exercise, leg swelling, chest pain and fainting. As you can see, these symptoms could easily be interpreted as being caused by a variety of other common medical conditions related to the heart, lungs and vascular system. This is why CTEPH is commonly underdiagnosed and not always properly treated.

Evaluation for CTEPH involves testing that focuses on identifying whether a patient has a high likelihood of the condition, imaging to determine where the blockages in the arteries occur and a heart catheterization (inserting a catheter in the heart) to study the function of the heart and measure the pressure in the blood vessels.

The most effective treatment option for CTEPH is surgically removing the blockages within the lung arteries. This surgery is called a pulmonary thromboendarterectomy (PTE). For patients who are unable to have surgery due to other medical conditions or the location of the blood clots, there is a treatment option that focuses on reducing the pressures in the lungs — a medication called Riociguat. Additionally, a newer therapy involving using a catheter-based balloon to “stretch” the blockages and open the arteries is being performed. This is reserved for patients who are unable to have surgery.

The outcomes following PTE surgery are good, with most patients experiencing a reduction of their lung pressures and improvement in their heart function. This translates to increased long-term survival when compared with the medication-based treatment.

At UVa Health, we have a multidisciplinary program for patients to help diagnose and treat CTEPH. Our team includes experts in the field of cardiothoracic surgery, pulmonary medicine, radiology, nuclear medicine and critical care. We review all cases together and tailor a treatment plan that is individualized to the needs of each patient.

For more information about CTEPH care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-failure/CTEPH.