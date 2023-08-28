What are your top 10 tips for staying safe while out in the sun?

Many people enjoy time outdoors, and everybody will be exposed to the sun at some point in their lives. While exposure to sunlight has many health benefits, the sun emits ultraviolet radiation (UVR) that can damage skin cells and result in sunburn, premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer.

To reduce your risk of UVR skin damage:

1. Wear sun-protective clothing, such as broad-brimmed hats and lightweight, long sleeve shirts and pants. Clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) label are rated for their ability to protect against UVR.

2. Use sunscreen, including lip balm. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher at least 15 minutes before going outdoors. Reapply every two hours while outside and every hour if sweating heavily or in the water. Remember to apply to the tops of your feet, your ears and the line on your head where you part your hair. Lower lips are especially susceptible to the effects of UVR.

3. Limit your time in the sun during the hottest part of the day. The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

4. Seek shade whenever possible. If natural shade isn't available, portable shade structures can be used.

5. Remember that UVR is still present on cloudy days and in cold weather. As much as 80% of UVR is present on cloudy days.

6. There is increased UVR at higher elevations and near the equator. With every 1,000 meters in altitude, UVR levels increase by approximately 10%. The sun’s rays are stronger at the equator because they have less distance to travel and be absorbed by the earth’s atmosphere.

7. Beware of reflected UVR around water, sand and snow. The sun’s rays may be reflected from these surfaces and increase your risk of sunburn.

8. Wear sunglasses with ultraviolet protection. In addition to increasing the risk of skin cancer on the eyelids, UVR can increase your risk of cataracts and damage to the eye’s surface.

9. Be especially careful with infants in the sun. Keep babies in the shade and dressed in sun-protective clothing. Minimize sunscreen use on children younger than 6 months.

10. Avoid tanning beds. Tanning beds produce UVR and can damage the skin and eyes.

Treat sunburns with cooling baths or showers, hydration, moisturizers and over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin, ibuprofen or naproxen. Severe sunburn may require evaluation by a medical provider.

See a healthcare provider if you have new or changing spots on your skin that could signal skin cancer.

Additional information on skin cancer and sun protection is available from the American Academy of Dermatology (https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/skin-cancer/) and the Skin Cancer Foundation (https://www.skincancer.org/).

For more information about skin cancer care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/skin-cancer.