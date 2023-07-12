Children who start playing violin, piano, recorder and other instruments can dive into learning melodies quickly, keeping interest strong for building technique and confidence.

Kids who long to play the guitar, however, often fret about the traditional path of mastering chords first, which can be a handful for tiny fingers still developing motor skills.

A Charlottesville guitar maker with a track record of creating both instruments that grownups love and games and books that help the youngest siblings feel included in family fun offers a new solution to an enduring source of frustration. Brian Calhoun has unveiled the TinkerTar, a fretless, single-string guitar in a child-friendly size that promises to get newcomers playing recognizable melodies in less time — and with fewer tears.

The TinkerTar arrived in 1,800 Walmart stores in June and is heading to Target stores starting this month in a variety of vividly colored designs. Each instrument is $24.99 and comes with a song book that spells out familiar melodies with color-coded ease to match symbols on the fingerboard.

“I’ve been building guitars forever, and it brings both my worlds together,” said Calhoun, the renowned guitar maker behind Rockbridge Guitar Company. Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Keith Urban, Marcus King, Zac Brown and other stars reach for Calhoun’s guitars to perform concerts around the world, and now music fans as young as 3 can catch the guitar bug with his pint-size TinkerTar.

Calhoun’s other passion is helping young children participate in activities that their older siblings and families enjoy. Calhoun created the popular Chickapig board game in collaboration with longtime friend Matthews, in addition to other child-friendly board games, and he has penned two books for young readers. His latest project started with a nagging question.

“I knew I wanted to build kids’ guitars,” Calhoun said. “I wondered why kids start [studying] guitar so late, compared to other instruments. I was in middle school when I started playing guitar.”

Some music teacher friends told him that they’d start students on ukulele as young as ages 7 and 8, “and it was too hard” for many of them to wrap their fingers around the chords, Calhoun said. Children would strum — and soon lose interest. But plenty of children as young as 3 develop a passion for instrumental music through learning the Suzuki violin method on instruments scaled to suit their hands and arms, so age wasn’t necessarily the hurdle. Calhoun started looking for a solution.

A close friend, music producer John Alagia, suggested making animal-shaped guitars to appeal to youngsters, so Calhoun started gathering spare parts from around his workshop and tinkering with ideas after work.

“I thought, ‘That’s a good place to start,’ so I made a purple dinosaur-shaped ukulele,” Calhoun said. “I took it to a birthday party, and every kid wanted to play it.”

But not for long.

The party guests’ attention spans were about as long and strong as their fingers. Their development was appropriate to their ages, so clearly, the children weren’t the problem.

That’s when Calhoun realized the true barrier to getting children hooked on guitar: Too many strings attached. Multiple strings are great for creating satisfying chords, but they can come between a growing child and a melody.

“Chords are boring unless you can sing along,” Calhoun said. “It’s too complicated. The other strings get in the way. Kids don’t have the dexterity to do it, and they were losing interest.”

That’s when the craftsman to the stars brought a radical idea to his workbench.

“If I got rid of all the strings but one, they’d have no choice but to learn melody,” Calhoun said. “If you start with the melody, it’ll be easier.”

Calhoun crafted a single-string, elephant-shape instrument — and promptly taught a 3-year-old to nail the melody of “Smoke on the Water.”

The finished TinkerTar instrument has one string that’s capable of producing 15 notes. “That’s a lot of notes on a piano,” Calhoun said.

Small hands no longer came between children and the ability to play melodies ranging from Mother Goose to Metallica. Bluegrass, classic rock and classical tunes, and everything in between, were within their reach.

Calhoun fine-tuned the instrument for ease of handling by eliminating frets, replacing them with color-coded markers as guides for proper finger placement. Early mock-ups “were coming back with frets that were just terrible,” he said. “They were so wonky. To put [frets] in is really difficult, even on a Rockbridge guitar. You’ve got to be precise, or you’ll get dead spots on the neck.”

All three solutions finally came together in a cohesive whole — a single-string, fretless instrument in appealing designs ranging from flowers to fauna to flames. The TinkerTar was born — born to be wild.

“In three minutes, they were sightreading out of this book,” Calhoun said. “I believe this is a way to get young children interested in the guitar.”

Adults may be tempted to tinker with TinkerTars themselves if their children ever put them down. The sturdy instrument feels more like a ukulele than a toy. The fingerboard and string are comfortable and inviting, and following the song book’s instructions yields a recognizable tune in a hurry.

Even their creator can’t resist.

“I might play the flame one the most often, but I keep picking up the pizza,” Calhoun said.