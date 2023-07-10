Crisis services are designed to meet people’s immediate needs, assure their safety and connect them to appropriate and timely interventions, in the least restrictive environments. At Region Ten, this includes rapid telephone consultation and in-person crisis assessments if necessary.

Fear and stigma, as well as a deep belief that there is no illness, are often barriers to reaching out and accessing services. While this is normal in a crisis, it can be deeply painful and frustrating to the person experiencing a crisis, as well as the people around him, her or them who care and want to help.

How can you help someone who does not want help, or is unwilling to agree to it? In Virginia, there is a three-step civil commitment process:

Emergency custody order (ECO): An ECO allows police to take someone from the community to a safe location for an evaluation to determine the best next steps. In our area, this is typically done at the UVa Emergency Department by Region Ten certified pre-screeners and UVa Medical Center staff members.

If police officers believes a person is unsafe and meets the criteria for an ECO, they can initiate an ECO on the spot and take him or her to the emergency department. Or, if someone believes a person is unsafe, he or she can go to the nearest magistrate’s office, which is at 1610 Avon Street Extended in Charlottesville, where a magistrate will take testimony, and issue an order if the criteria is met.

Police then would be dispatched to find the person, serve the order and take him or her to the emergency department. If the evaluators find the only way to ensure safety is admission to the hospital, they will petition the magistrate for a temporary detention order (TDO).

Temporary detention order (TDO): This order will admit the person for inpatient behavioral health treatment at UVa or another hospital. After approximately three days, during which the person undergoes a psychiatric assessment, a Special Justice hears evidence in a commitment hearing held at the admitting hospital.

Civil commitment: At the commitment hearing, the special justice decides, based on evidence presented by the treating psychiatrist, an independent evaluator and a representative from the community service board, if the person meets legal criteria to remain in the hospital for ongoing treatment. The legal criteria are always the same four questions:

Is the person battling a mental illness?

Is he or she, or others, at risk of harm because of that illness?

Is hospitalization or treatment the only way to reduce that risk?

Is the person unwilling or unable to agree to the treatment?

If the answer to any of the questions becomes “no,” the person can agree to voluntary treatment or be discharged.

A mental health crisis can be scary and disorienting, both for the person in crisis and those around him or her. There are laws and procedures in place in Virginia to provide safety and access to appropriate treatment.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and you need help navigating the system, please call Region Ten Emergency services for assistance at (434) 972-1800.

Other resources to support people in crisis include the regional crisis call center at (434) 230-9704. Or dial 988 or go to the nearest emergency room.