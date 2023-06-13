While everyone’s spine curves to a certain degree and is visible when you look at someone from the side, scoliosis occurs when the spine curves excessively and is visible when looking at someone from the front.

Scoliosis occurs in about 2% to 3% of people — fortunately most people have mild forms — and can lead to issues such as chronic back pain and breathing problems caused by a compressed rib cage if not addressed.

While scoliosis is not passed to children directly through a known gene, a parent with scoliosis is the most common risk factor for children. What does not cause scoliosis, however, is the weight of a child’s backpack or the activities in which he or she chooses to participate.

Diagnosis and treatment

Scoliosis is usually identified at a child’s annual checkup with his or her pediatrician. To check for scoliosis, the doctor will ask the child to bend forward; if there is a lack of symmetry between the child’s shoulders, back and ribcage, then X-rays can be taken to determine how severe the curve is.

Children with smaller curves initially undergo regular observation to determine if their curvature worsens before beginning treatment. Children with moderate-size curves who are still growing are typically treated with a brace to limit the progression of their spinal curve.

Children with more significant curves may be indicated for a surgical procedure to help straighten the spine. Surgical options include spinal fusion, expanding rods inserted in the spine or spinal tethering, which implants a cord along the front of the spine that can be tightened to help straighten the spine.

Scoliosis typically is not fully corrected with our current treatment methods, but the spine is maintained in a position where the spine curvature will not worsen in adulthood or impact breathing or other bodily functions. The treatment plan depends on the age of the patient at time he or she is diagnosed, how much time the patient has left to grow and how large the curve is when the condition is identified.

How UVa Health can help

Our team of scoliosis specialists at UVa Health and UVa Children’s is available to consult with children and their families about scoliosis and other spine issues. We will be seeing patients in the new UVa Orthopedic Center Ivy Road beginning this summer, in addition to our well-established clinic at UVa Children’s Battle Building at the corner of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue near UVa Medical Center.

