With high temperatures routinely in the 80s or 90s as we approach the middle of summer, it’s a good time to talk about how these hot temperatures can affect your body — especially your heart.

Most people are able to protect themselves against heat-related injury and cool down naturally through mechanisms automatically controlled by your body’s nervous system. These mechanisms include sweating and increasing the blood flow in your skin. Our autonomic nervous system dilates (or widens) the blood vessels in your skin, enabling heat to transfer to surrounding areas and lowering your internal temperature. Your body tries to maintain a constant blood pressure, and when the vessels significantly dilate to achieve this your heart’s output must increase. Your heart’s output is increased through a higher heart rate and contraction of the myocardium, or heart muscle, putting additional strain on your heart. If your cardiovascular system or your nervous system is impaired, then your body is unable to compensate for warmer temperatures. This can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke.

There are also concerns that patients with heart disease may be vulnerable to heat injury or illness. Elderly patients and patients with heart disease may have difficulty meeting these increased demands placed on the body by hotter temperatures. Patients that are at increased risk are patients with ischemic heart disease or coronary heart disease (also known as the hardening of arteries caused by a buildup of plaque) and heart failure.

Symptoms, treatments and reducing your risk

To reduce the strain on your heart and limit your risk for heat-related illnesses during hot weather, it is important to stay well-hydrated. If we perceive that we are thirsty, we are likely already in a mildly dehydrated status and need to hydrate prior to mild or moderate outdoor activity. If you’re planning to head outside during warm weather, your best attire is a layer of light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Staying inside and taking advantage of air conditioning is another good way to decrease the risk of heat-related heart issues.

When you’re outside, be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness, which include:

■ Heavy sweating.

■ Muscle cramps.

■ Weakness.

■ Dizziness.

■ Headache.

■ Nausea and vomiting.

■Cold, pale and clammy skin.

■ A fast, weak pulse.

If you start to have mild symptoms, I recommend finding a cool place to rest and rehydrating with water. If symptoms worsen or patients are experiencing more severe symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, you should be transported to a hospital’s emergency department for evaluation and potentially rehydration with intravenous fluids.

Wherever you spend time outdoors this summer, be mindful of the stress that heat can put on your body – especially your heart – and take steps to protect yourself against heat-related illnesses that can also damage your heart.

For more information about heart care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart.