Summer is fast approaching, which means warmer weather, more days spent outside with friends and family, and, of course, the beginning of swimming season. But if you are planning to swim in a natural body of water, use caution, as harmful algae blooms (HABs) may be present in the water and pose a health risk to you and your loved ones.

HABs are a natural phenomenon in which groups of bacteria or algae grow rapidly due to environmental conditions which favor their growth over other organisms. Algae and bacteria are normal to water ecosystems, but blooms can become harmful when, under certain conditions, they produce toxins that are dangerous to humans and other animals, like fish, wildlife and pets.

In freshwater bodies like Lake Anna — which has seen HABs in the northern parts of the lake every year since 2017 — HABs are caused by blue-green algae. These blooms occur when the water is exposed to a lot of sunlight and nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen. In Virginia, HABs are most likely to occur in the summer, between late June and September.

Coming into contact with a HAB may cause illness or other health effects in humans and pets. Symptoms of HAB toxin exposure in humans include skin and eye irritation, coughing, stomachache, headache, dizziness, diarrhea and vomiting. Pets may also experience symptoms like vomiting, fatigue, trouble walking, difficulty breathing and convulsions. Dogs, other pets and livestock are more likely than humans to get sick from ingesting the toxins.

Types of exposures which may result in an illness include ingestion, skin exposure and inhalation. Swallowing or drinking untreated water should always be avoided. Toxins from HABs may also affect humans if they are breathing in air near the bloom. Dogs that swim in but do not drink water from a HAB may lick their fur afterward, and toxins may be absorbed through skin for longer periods of time if their fur is saturated with the affected water.

If you believe you are experiencing health symptoms related to a HAB, please seek medical care and notify your practitioner of your water exposure and symptoms.

Although not every algae bloom is harmful, or visible if the growth is below the surface of the water, there are some telltale signs of a HAB:

The water is discolored and has changed color to blue, green, brown, or red.

There is foam, scum, algae mats or oil spill-like streaks floating on the surface of the water.

The water has a foul odor.

There are dead fish or animals floating in the water or washed up on the shore.

Before swimming in a body of water, examine the area for these signs. If you identify any of them, or see a HAB advisory for the area, avoid the water.

To safely avoid a HAB, do not swim, fish, boat, or play in the affected water. Do not drink the water or touch the algae. Prevent your pets from playing or swimming in the water and licking or eating the algae, fish or other animals in the water.

Let’s keep summer fun and safe by practicing healthy swimming habits. To keep track of reported HABs and advisories in Virginia or learn more about HABs, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/waterborne-hazards-control/algal-bloom-surveillance-map/ or http://www.SwimHealthyVa.com.

To report a suspected HAB, visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/waterborne-hazards-control/harmful-algal-bloom-online-report-form/.