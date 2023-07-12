The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Paramount Theater in an event presented by the Paramount and the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival as the grand finale of this year's festival. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The concert, conducted by Eric Jacobsen, will include solos from Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival musicians Raphael Bell, Timothy Summers and Tessa Lark. The program, which is subject to change, will include Steve Reich's "Duet for Two Solo Violins and String Orchestra" and Ludwig van Beethoven' "Triple Concerto in C Major, Op. 56" and "Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92."

The VSO and VSO Chorus are part of the largest performing arts organization in southeastern Virginia. VSO presents more than 150 concerts and events each year for more than 100,000 people. Its recent initiatives have included health and wellness programs, such as creating interactive therapeutic experiences for people who live with Alzheimer's disease and dementia and welcoming concert environments for neurodiverse listeners. It has been recognized nationally since 2019 for its efforts to reflect ethnic and racial diversity n its membership, programming and leadership.

Bell and Summers are founders and co-artistic directors of the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival.

Bell is principal cellist of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra, co-artistic director of La Loingtaine in Montigny-sur-Loing in France, co-founder of the Camerata Fontainebleau.

Summers is a member of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and has performed on violin, viola and mandolin with the orchestra around the world. He serves as artistic director of the MCO's "Future Presence" VR project with sound artist Henrik Oppermann. He also has served as second violinist of the Orpheus String Quartet.

Lark, a violinist, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Michael Torke's "Sky," a bluegrass-inspired concerto that was written for her, and a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award. She also is an acclaimed fiddler.

The Paramount's Star Circle members got early access to tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and Paramount members can start purchasing them at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, picked up at the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or purchased by phone at (434) 979-1333.