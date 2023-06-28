As the Wintergreen Music Festival gears up for a new season, Nelson County's mountain views won't be the only special features. Local wineries and breweries also will be in the spotlight.

This year's festival is getting an earlier start with July 4 Jubilee events at Wintergreen Resort, and a special event is taking place Sunday at Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton.

"Vines & Violins" will offer performances at noon and 3 p.m. Sunday in the ballroom at Veritas. Listen for Jeannette Jang and Alison Hall on violin, Johanna Beaver on viola and David Bjella on cello. The event is co-hosted by Emily Hodson, winemaker at Veritas, and Erin Freeman, Wintergreen Music's artistic director.

Tickets are $39 for adults; student/college tickets are $11, and youths ages 11 and younger get in for $6. If you're a professional first responder, active military member or professional educator, you're entitled to a 15% discount.

Bachtail Hour, new this year, will be presented at 5 p.m. on three festival Fridays. Head to Valley Road Vineyards in Afton on July 14, The Copper Mine at the Wintergreen Resort on July 21 and Three Notch'd Brewing Company in Nellysford on July 28 to start your weekend with half an hour of music and local libations. Admission is free.

Bachtail Hour is a convenient introduction to Festive Fridays programming, so if you'd like something to eat along with your sip of choice, you're in luck. If you're fueling up for a night of festival concerts, it's possible to get an early dinner at The Copper Mine before the July 21 concert by singer-songwriter David Wilcox and Three Notch'd Brewing before Masters of Soul's Motown concerts.

Coffee fans aren't going to be left out, either. Coffee Talk events are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. weekdays in the Hearth Room in Wintergreen Resort's Mountain Inn. The free conversations with festival guests, performers and organizers give attendees a chance to learn more about upcoming concerts to enhance enjoyment.

Topics range from background information on composers and compositions to life as a professional musician to the wonders of electric guitar in an orchestral setting.

Check out the full schedule of events at wintergreen-music.org.