Moving back to her beloved Virginia has been a rewarding experience for author Polly Stewart. For Nicola, the protagonist of "The Good Ones," Stewart's new thriller? Not so much.

Nicola has returned to her hometown in the Blue Ridge Mountains to clear out and sell her late mother's home, and she can't stop thinking about her childhood best friend, Lauren, who disappeared two decades earlier. Nicola is consumed by memories of her vibrant friend and her seemingly perfect life — and the sorrow and ominous mystery of her disappearance.

Stewart's new work dives into the essence of women's friendships, the challenges of getting back to life after loss and the bittersweet intersection of memories and reality. The author will be at Bluebird & Co. in Crozet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, on the day of her novel's release, to talk about her work with local readers.

"My first event will be at Bluebird," Stewart said. "I've shopped there before. I've never attended an event there — and now I'm in one."

Stewart said she prefers an evening in which there's "absolutely no reading — just conversation." Readers seem to identify with Nicola and Lauren, because the characters easily sweep them back to their own high school joys and dramas. Stewart gets it.

"I had several friendships that were kind of symbiotic for me. The decisions they made shaped my life, and the decisions I made shaped theirs," Stewart said. "It's almost as if they exist in your imagination."

Nicola isn't a perfect or perfectly objective guide, which makes her more interesting — and more relatable for many readers.

"I think she goes about things the wrong way," Stewart said. "There's a certain kind of adolescent mentality that doesn't serve her well."

Stewart returned to her own home turf in her 30s, moving back from California and experiencing the fish-out-of-water sense Nicola encounters. It's what Stewart called "being in familiar places as a new sort of person," she said. "In a way, a homecoming should be a joyful thing, but it's not like that for everyone."

Stewart, who attended graduate school at the University of Virginia and now calls Lexington home, is happy to be back in Virginia.

"There's nowhere else I'd want to be," she said.

Reservations are required for Tuesday's event. Books can be ordered ahead of time. Bluebird & Co. is at 5792 Three Notch'd Road in Crozet. For details, go to bluebirdcrozet.com.