A new book has tales to tell about Virginia inns and hotels that may be popular haunts in a literal sense.

“Haunted Inns and Hotels of Virginia” includes several locations that will be familiar to Charlottesville-area readers, including Inn at Court Square, Hollymead Inn in Albemarle County, Lafayette Inn in Stanardsville, Inn at Willow Grove in Orange, Dunnlora Inn in Mineral and Mark Addy Inn in Nellysford.

For author Susan Schwartz, sharing stories about visitors and former owners who don’t move on boosts history and tourism — and taps into a human fascination with what really happens after we check out of this life.

“I think, for me, something happens in these places that can’t be explained,” said Schwartz. Her first nonfiction book, published in 2019, is “Haunted Charlottesville and Surrounding Counties.”

“I’m a skeptic still, but I’ve seen things I just can’t explain. For me, it’s a chance to see beyond that veil and see if there’s something on the other side.”

Illustrating her books can be a challenge. Schwartz said that a reader complained that “there weren’t enough ghost pictures” in “Haunted Charlottesville and Surrounding Counties.”

“I have to be the first one to tell you that they aren’t always going to cooperate with you,” Schwartz said. “When people tell me that, I say, ‘It’s not an exact science. I get what I get.’ It’s my intention for people who read the book to go to these places and see for themselves.”

Some of the haunted inns seem to be sites for unfinished business. At Williamsburg’s King’s Arms Tavern, employees say one ghost “will come out after the people have cleaned to make sure it has been done properly,” Schwartz said.

At Hollymead Inn, formerly known as Silver Thatch Inn, Hessian troops who were detained as prisoners of war can be heard — and occasionally seen — walking loudly across the floor. A bloodstain on a floor at the Lafayette Inn reportedly reappears every time it is scrubbed clean. A long-gone former porter named John gets the credit for a variety of unsettling sounds at the Inn at Court Square, especially involving a wall sconce that since has been removed.

Famous figures are reported to remain in residence at some landmarks, including beer magnate Adolph Coors at the Cavalier Hotel and possibly Thomas Jefferson at Williamsburg’s Market Square Tavern.

“I was fascinated by how Thomas Jefferson had a connection with many places from the Charlottesville book,” Schwartz wrote in an email. “I found him several times while researching the Haunted Hotel book as well — Market Square Tavern & Kitchen, King’s Arms Tavern, Black Horse Inn, Mark Addy Inn, Omni Homestead Resort, Natural Bridge Hotel. He spent time in many of these locations.

“I mentioned the Black Horse Inn, as they had a room called The Jeffersonian, which had all sorts of Jefferson collectibles throughout the room. It just shows us that there is an interconnectedness between all of us in some strange way.”

Choosing locations for her book involved “a lot of research and seeing what’s out there,” Schwartz said. “People will walk up to you and say, ‘Have you heard about this place?’ ‘Have you heard about that place?’”

Schwartz said that although some of her best leads come from locals who share their stories of haunted landmarks, many enticing ghost stories don’t make it into print.

Many innkeepers happily shared additional stories and provided historical context. Other current owners of lodgings with ghostly reputations declined when Schwartz asked to include their properties in the book. For some, it’s not the image or vibe their clientele would embrace. For others, being listed simply could bring more foot traffic than staff members can juggle with serving their guests.

“I always honor whatever they want,” she said. “I’ve discovered that once you do something like this and say, ‘Hey, this is haunted,’ it brings out all the ghosthunters in Virginia.”

Schwartz said she has experienced several of the phenomena herself. At the Exchange Hotel in Orange County and a private residence in Blackstone, which she included in “Haunted Charlottesville,” “I have been pushed down steps and poked a lot — not scary per se, but just startling when it happens,” Schwartz wrote in an email.