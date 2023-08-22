While the COVID-19 pandemic was shuttering music venues, guitarist Josh Urban spent his days as a socially distanced DJ at a retirement home, spinning Fats Domino’s “Blueberry Hill” and Louis Armstrong’s “Wonderful World” from the hallways for residents who sat just inside their open doors. He calls his new book, which shares moments of camaraderie and courage he experienced along the way, “a witnessing.”

“Cities on a Hill,” Josh Urban’s first book, captures the stories of residents and staff members he knew from March 2020 to late December 2021 while he led activities, played the hits of yesteryear and guarded raw hearts.

“The stories were the sculptures in the marble,” Urban said. “All I had to do was extricate them without knocking off the noses — to tell the story without getting in the way of it.”

Urban changed the names of the residents and their home, which he calls Statler Place in the book. “I made everything a little more vague, but the stories are universal,” Urban said. “A mix of people going through similar circumstances.”

Early in the book, Urban wrote, “Some say Fear smells like iron. I think it’s more like the alcohol bite of hand sanitizer.” Lockdown launched a growing string of holidays for which family visits were forbidden; St. Patrick’s Day and Easter faded into Independence Day and Halloween, slid into Thanksgiving and blurred Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Residents already buffeted by illnesses, widowhood and other losses struggled to stay upbeat and engaged as the pandemic wore on, while staff members who’d been deeply stressed by the yawning unknown at the start of lockdown soon got their bearings and toiled to soften the blow for the residents. Urban, his coworkers and the residents alike found their own ways of persevering.

“Every day, you go in there and you can get knocked for a loop pretty quickly,” Urban said. “The triumph and the tragedy were contained in the same moment. They could engage while living in the moment. That was a triumph.”

Urban learned that just a few precious minutes spent differently could change the direction of another person’s day — or life. He grew attached to many of the residents, including a weary newcomer still aching from the death of her husband and struggling to adjust to a strange place her daughter couldn’t visit during lockdown. Every attempt to call her daughter from her bedside phone failed, and the resident slipped into discouragement.

One afternoon, near the end of his work shift, “it was about 3:30, and I was ready to pack it in for the day,” Urban said. When he walked past the new resident’s room and greeted her, he noticed that “it’s 3:30 in the afternoon, and she was still in bed.”

When Urban asked why she hadn’t arisen for the day and dressed, she offered a “what’s the point?” response. He asked a nurse to help the woman get dressed and into a wheelchair, and then he returned to take her on a quick trip outside into the sunshine.

The lift in the woman’s spirits in a matter of minutes made an indelible impression on the musician. And once they got back to her room, Urban quickly figured out why the woman hadn’t been able to reach her daughter; she did not realize that she had to dial 9 to get an outside phone line for that treasured daily boost.

She hungered for conversation, and the joy in her voice touched him deeply. As he walked down the hall, Urban realized that making a difference doesn’t always require a sweeping, time-consuming gesture.

“It took just a little effort on my part,” Urban said. “It took all of ten minutes. I had all these abstract ideas of what would make the world better, and it’s right there in front of me.”

Another woman who grew lonely after her beloved cat died was overjoyed to adopt another resident’s feline after its owner’s death. Revived memories of happier, more independent days buoyed the woman, but the relationship didn’t take; the cat soon was rehomed again after tripping the woman and leaving her lying on the floor.

“That was just life being hard,” Urban said. “She loved him so much.”

New residents arrived; others changed floors to receive higher levels of care. Still others died, though usually not of COVID. Urban learned not to be too busy to greet his friends each day and not to turn down impulses to do good deeds, because “you never know when it’s going to be the last time.”

Each light Urban encountered, whether cordial or curmudgeonly, burned brightly. Urban kept thinking of Matthew 5:14, a Bible verse in which Jesus said, “You are the light of the world — like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden.”

“It’s not a religious book, but the title comes from the Sermon on the Mount: ‘A city on a hill cannot be hid,’” Urban said. “Their actions were just unstoppable. I was not an author at the time, but I turned into one and wrote about it.”

Urban said that pandemic shutdowns inconvenienced many people who lived outside the nursing home’s walls. For ill older people who could measure their remaining time on Earth in months, however, the stakes of shutting the residence down for repeated two-week quarantines were far higher. In the book, Urban fills bird feeders outdoors while “[t]he residents sit inside, looking out, waiting, stuck in a prison built of fortnights.”

“The philosophical idea of the book is: What is the cost of safety?” Urban said. “You don’t want them to get COVID, but at what cost? I want people to read the book and come to their own conclusions about that.”

When he moved on from the nursing home to a new job, Urban came away changed.

Before the pandemic, “I used to pursue happiness and fun,” he said. “During that time, I was trying to aim for more meaning. I think there’s an incredible richness around us all the time.”