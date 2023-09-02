I sometimes wonder what role luck may have played in my successes.

It can be an unnerving question to ponder.

Sticking to the money side of life, I suspect many prefer to think of financial outcomes as a direct result of certain decisions.

Maybe you bought a stock a few years ago, and today it has doubled or tripled in value.

It’s tempting and understandable to take full credit.

But let’s go back to the point of purchase and say you had a 25% chance of such success.

Since it went well, it’s so easy to forget the other 75% and identify with the known outcome.

In theory, we have no problem understanding that the flip side of the coin is the other 75%.

But we don’t walk around like robotic calculators.

The same way, if the weather forecast calls for 75% chance of rain and it doesn’t rain, we’re prone to say they got it wrong.

Which, of course, they didn’t. It might simply have been the 25% that kicked in.

Instead, we go with narratives.

Work hard. Save and invest, and things will work out for you.

Allowing for random luck or external influences is uncomfortable. It doesn't fit with the narrative of control.

Another angle is to consider the financial fortune or misfortune of someone else.

Maybe someone started a business, and by the time the doors opened, the economy was in a funk and what otherwise could’ve been a great success turned south.

Do you shake your head and ascribe their failure to their lack of business acumen?

Maybe it was just unlucky timing.

Accepting that risk is real, and luck and randomness may always be in the mix, what are we to do?

I think we do our very best to assess the pros and cons and go for it.

And when the results come in, don’t be so hard on yourself, or others, if things go south, and have the humility not to claim authorship of everything that goes your way.

In the end, I hope you can find peace of mind in front of the always unknowable future. Just the way you have until now. Long may it last.

Good luck.