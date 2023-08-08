Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to 5.25% to 5.5%.

Meanwhile, a 10-year U.S. government bond, as of this writing, only pays around 3.9%.

This is what people describe when they talk about an inverted yield curve: short-term rates are higher than long-term rates.

Normally, longer terms pay higher interest rates, so why is that not the case now?

In short, investors settling for less over a longer period means they expect short-term rates to come down and possibly average something closer to 3.9% over the next 10 years.

That means they expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, possibly within a year or two.

In other words, they’re saying you shouldn’t get too used to 5% CDs. In a year or two, you may have to settle for rates around 3%, or maybe even lower.

But, for now, we should enjoy those 5-handles. Finally, we can at least get paid something on our short-term buffer while we let the long-term stock portion of our portfolio do its separate work.

Good luck.