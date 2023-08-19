Diversify your stock investments and ride out the ups and downs. How hard can it be?

Apparently, pretty hard.

According to a recent study by Dalbar, over the previous 30 years, the average equity fund investor lagged the benchmark S&P 500 index by 3.5 percentage points (7.13% vs 10.65).

In dollar terms, that means the average stock fund investor would’ve grown $100,000 to $789,465, whereas growth at the index rate of return would’ve resulted in $2,082,296.

How did average investors miss out on almost $1.3 million?

I think the primary reason is that they did not hold on through ups and downs, but instead sold during or in preparation of a drop, only to get back in later.

I think they let fear get the better of them.

Fear of going broke — and fear of missing out.

Which is natural. Once you start thinking you might run out of money, your mind can play tricks on you.

According to studies by Bloomberg and Wells Fargo Investment Institute, over these 30 years, the 10 best trading days often happened shortly after the 10 worst days — several times, even the very next day.

So, they may have gotten out during a nasty drop only to miss the rebound right afterwards.

Another problem, in my opinion, is when investors attempt to get out before something bad might happen to their investments.

Maybe there’s a possible debt ceiling crash. Or an election with potentially scary outcomes, however you define them. Or maybe war will wreak havoc on investments.

Better to get out before such time, then, seems to be the idea.

But exactly when would you get back in?

That’s part of the problem with timing the market — you need to get two consecutive decisions right. First, to get out before a drop, and then, to get back in when prices are lower.

The Dalbar study indicates this is not working.

I suspect most of us believe we’re not like these investors. Unfortunately, unlike residents of Lake Wobegon, half of us come in below average.

If you ever find yourself worrying about upcoming drops for whatever reason, or you are in the middle of a tumbler, remember that getting close to the long-term market average might work out great for you.

Good luck.