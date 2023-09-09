With the recent rise in interest rates on 10-year government bonds, why not buy it and know you have the safety of the government’s guarantee to earn a decent enough return?

Well, I can think of a couple of reasons.

First, inflation.

Earning 4.2% for 10 years and then getting your principal back may sound nice until you allow for the deterioration of the buying power of your money.

If you place $100,000 in a bond like this and we experience 3% inflation, on average, for the next decade, then the $100,000 you receive at the end of the 10 years would, in today’s dollars, be worth $73,742.

That’s more than a $26,000 loss of purchasing power. Which I think you should consider a $26,000 loss, pure and simple.

After all, the quantitative way to measure money should be purchasing power.

Second, ask yourself if your interest in the bond is your fear of stocks which, even if diversified, can drop by a lot sometimes.

Consider that the S&P 500 index over the past 72 years, according to JP Morgan Asset Management, had a range of annual returns of +19% to -1%.

So, the worst 10-year period saw a slight decline for stocks, but much more often saw gains — sometimes significant gains at that.

With a bond, you’re set to receive interest payments and then the principal back — nothing more.

I encourage you to view the stability of government bonds as attractive for short-term investments — say, five years or fewer.

But over longer periods, like 10 years, the forces of inflation can begin to significantly erode the value of your investment.

For these longer periods, I encourage you to consider a diversified stock portfolio.

Good luck.