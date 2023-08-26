As I recall, a year ago there was an unusually high degree of agreement among economists that we were headed for a recession in 2023.

Now, it seems many of the same experts think we’ll avoid a recession and instead are headed for a "soft landing," while a few believe the recession only has been postponed to 2024.

Economists in the latter group may claim they weren’t wrong — just early.

But, seriously, does this just mean experts are incompetent?

Not at all.

I think it’s safe to say economists and market strategists know more than you and I do about the economy and the markets.

Rather, I think the problem is we’re asking them to do the impossible — to accurately and consistently predict when the economy is going to turn or go below a certain level.

It’d be fair to point out that all the money added to the economy changed the outcome, or at least postponed a recession.

But the added money was already known last fall. Yet the experts did not see a way to avoid a recession, though they now share that the Federal Reserve indeed may be steering us towards a soft landing.

That’s possible, but it doesn’t change the fact that the recession did not come as predicted.

Their predictions were wrong.

Let this serve as another lesson not to act on near-term predictions about the economy or markets.

I know it’s alluring when these experts speak, often with a high degree of confidence. Still, I encourage you not to change your investments due to predictions.

If you ignore these predictions, I think you may find you worry less about your investments and are freer to enjoy other pursuits.

Good luck.