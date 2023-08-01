It’s OK to change your mind.

Some might even call it a sign of maturity.

When you put together a financial plan, you basically do your best to predict how much money you will need in the future, and how best to handle your money from a tax perspective.

Even if circumstances don’t change, I think you should expect your priorities to change.

Maybe you have always believed you should draw only a few percent of your wealth so the rest can grow for the next generation, only to change your mind and decide you’d rather see them benefit from your wealth while they’re younger.

Basically, give with a warm hand instead of a cold one.

Or maybe you were always of the opinion that young adults should work and pay their way through college, only to later change your view and decide it’s better to help them financially.

Or maybe you once bequeathed all your wealth to animal issues and later find that you’d like to see some of the money go to improve the lives of other human beings.

Basically, I’m suggesting that you revisit your financial plan on a regular basis, just to make sure your setup is aligned with your current intentions.

Those intentions might have changed over the years. Maybe gradually so, or maybe a specific event caused the pivot.

There are so many ways in which you may have changed your mind. Make sure your financial plan changes with it.

Good luck.