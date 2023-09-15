Doing some fall cleaning? The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will be accepting hazardous and bulky waste items at free recycling and disposal events on specific days, so mark your calendars.

The following items will be accepted on the following dates at the Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road west of Charlottesville.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, residential household hazardous waste will be accepted.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, the center will accept discarded furniture and mattresses.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, residents can bring in their unwanted household appliances. The only appliances that will be accepted at this event are refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, heat pumps, microwaves and toasters.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14, tires will be accepted. Do not bring any oversized tires.

Hazardous household waste collections are free only to resident of Albemarle County and Charlottesville as well as Nelson County residents who obtain vouchers from the Nelson government.

Normal tipping fees will be charged to residents for all items brought in on these days outside these amnesty categories. To learn about fees, call (434) 295-3306.