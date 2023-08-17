The Women’s Initiative is accepting submissions of essays and poems written in English and Spanish through Sept. 1 as part of its annual Challenge Into Change writing contest. The program shares real-life stories of how women have overcome all kinds of struggles in their lives to find healing, hope and growth.

Challenge Into Change has been around since 2008, and it’s coming back this year after a COVID-19 pandemic break. This year, there won’t be a competitive component, and all the eligible submissions will be included in a published book. All kinds of personal stories of challenges are considered — domestic violence, grief, illness, poverty, racial trauma, self-acceptance difficulties — and the theme is “Write to Heal, Share to Connect, Inspire to Transform.”

For program details and submission guidelines, go to www.thewomensinitiative.org/change. For information, email info@thewomensinitiative.org or call (434) 872-0047.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offers the following book-related events in the coming week:

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: Next Step Writing Workshop gives writers a chance to define, discuss and share their work while finding camaraderie and support. For information, email Maureen Spokes at mspokes@jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

10 a.m. Saturday at Central Library: Paws to Read will bring licensed therapy dogs Finn and Mosi to listen to beginning readers up to age 18 while they gain confidence reading aloud. Registration is required, so sign up for a 15-minute session for your child by calling the Central Children’s Desk at (434) 973-7151, Ext. 3.

10:30 a.m. Saturday at Northside Library: Bilingual Storytime includes stories, songs and rhymes in English and Spanish. All ages are welcome, and no registration is required. Each child must be accompanied by a caregiver. Learn more at (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

1 p.m. Monday at Scottsville Library: Quilting and Knitting Gathering for adults offers fans of knitting quilting and crocheting time to share tips, ask questions and learn from each other while doing the needle arts they love. There’s no need to bring anything, but projects you’re already working on are welcome so you can work on them in the company of others.

The Summer Reading Challenge continues at all JMRL branches through Aug. 31.

All JMRL locations offer a variety of storytimes and programs for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Find out more at https://jmrl.org/kids.

WriterHouse will begin its fall classes the week of Sept. 18, and registration is available. A mix of in-person and online classes is available.

Current members whose registration is postmarked by Friday can qualify for a 5% early registration discount; payment must be made by cash or check to get the discount. Email programs@writerhouse.org if you intend to seek the early-registration discount.

Classes include offerings that focus on starting a novel, using historical materials in playwriting, the intersection between poetry and fiction, and writing generative fiction, creative nonfiction and personal essays, as well as other topics. To explore the class and seminar schedule, go to writerhouse.org.

Andrew Hoehn, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy, will speak about his new book, “Age of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons and New Threats” at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Revalation Vineyards in Madison. Hoehn co-wrote the book with Thom Shanker, who is director of the Project for Media and National Security and former national security and foreign policy editor for the New York Times.

Hoehn is senior vice president for research and analysis at the Rand Corporation. He will speak about the presence of nuclear superpowers China and Russia, and about what he and Shanker call “germs, digits, storms and drones.”

The event is for guests ages 21 and older, and there will be time to meet Hoehn and mingle with other guests starting at 5 p.m. To learn more, call (540) 407-1236.