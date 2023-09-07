New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and large-animal veterinarian Melinda McCall at 7 p.m. Friday.

McCall will be sharing stories from “Driving Home Naked: And Other Misadventures of a Country Veterinarian,” which was released from She Writes Press in early August.

McCall lives in Louisa with her daughter, Lucy, and Cap, their beloved border collie. She owns a large-animal mobile veterinary service in Central Virginia, in which she and her all-female staff treat beef and dairy cattle herds, small ruminants, swine and camelids.

Everyone is welcome, and the staff suggests arriving early to get the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.

New Dominion Bookshop will present an open mic reading featuring undergraduate writers from the University of Virginia’s Area Program in Poetry Writing and the Area Program in Literary Prose at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free, and everyone is welcome, but only APPW and APLP students will be able to sign up for performance slots. The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Get all the details at ndbookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following book-related events in the coming week:

Starting Sunday, Central Library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

A Strategic Planning Survey is available to help JMRL plan its next five years of services. Go to blog.jmrl.org and share how you use the library now — and any thoughts you have about future library services. Fill out the survey and enter a drawing for a gift certificate.

10:30 a.m. Thursday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members meet on Zoom to discuss “Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier. The group meeting can be accessed by Zoom or by using a toll-free telephone number.

7 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: First Thursdays Book Club members will discuss “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World” by Eric Weiner.

7 p.m. Thursday at Beer Run: Books on Tap, hosted by Central Library, will dive into “Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague” by Geraldine Brooks.

5:30 p.m. Friday at Ting Pavilion: JMRL and Friends of JMRL will staff an outreach table at Fridays After Five to share information about Library Card Sign-Up Month and the Strategic Planning Survey.

10 a.m. Saturday at Scottsville Library: Saturday Nature Crafts will be available to adults and teens on the second Saturdays of September and October. Registration is required, as the craft supplies are natural and limited.

1 p.m. Saturday at Central Library: “How Do You Read Manga Anyway?! — An Introduction to Manga” offers introductory manga education for adults and teens. Find out what the library has to offer and learn how and where to read manga. It’s offered as part of Welcoming Week 2023.

2 p.m. Sunday at Central Library: “Teas of the World,” featuring Mikaela Deighan from Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, offers a special presentation and tasting of teas from around the world for Welcoming Week 2023.

7 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: In the Childbirth Education Series, Morning Tyler Munk, a student midwife, internationally certified childbirth educator and full-spectrum doula, will help new and growing families learn what to expect during pregnancy and birth, how to deal with pain and address many other topics.

Go to https://jmrilorg/kids to learn about programs for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Bookmobile has expanded service to Louisa County, making regular stops on the first and third Fridays of each month. The Bookmobile operates as a full library branch, so patrons will be able to sign up for library cards, check out books and materials for one month and renew them for one month, request materials on particular subjects and browse between 1,500 and 2,000 items on board.

Bookmobile materials may be returned at any JMRL library branch or book drop.

On the first Friday of each month, the Bookmobile will stop at 10:30 a.m. at Gum Spring @ Dairy Queen in Mineral; at 12:30 p.m. at Six O’ Five Trailer Park on Zarin Avenue in Mineral; at 1:15 p.m. at Louisa Shopping Center at 406 E. Main St. in Louisa; and at 2:45 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter in Zion Crossroads.

On the third Friday of each month, stops occur at 11 a.m. at Lake Anna Food Lion in Mineral; 12:45 p.m. at Louisa Health and Rehab in Louisa; 2 p.m. at Trevilians Volunteer Fire Station in Louisa; and 3:15 p.m. at UVa Health Care at Zion in Gordonsville.

For a full list of Bookmobile stops, go to jmrl.org/bookmobile.