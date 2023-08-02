Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following events this week:

■ 6 p.m. Friday at Central Library: After-Hours Library Mini-Golf offers three holes per floor. Balls and clubs will be provided for family fun.

■ 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Library: Game and Puzzle Swap gives people a chance to bring in gently used games with all of their pieces and trade them in for games that are new to them. Hang around to play your new game and meet people There will be a coloring station, too, plus printed-word, puzzle, math, logic and guessing games. Bingo will offer prizes.

■ 2 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: Teen Volunteer Fair, presented in partnership with United Way of Greater Charlottesville, gives teens a chance to learn more about local volunteering opportunities and ask questions. Teens and parents are welcome.

■ 2 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: Wee Queen's Gambit Chess Club for ages 6 to 8 will cover chess basics, new strategies and time to play a game or two with opponents of similar skill levels. Registration is for a single meeting. Questions? Call the Children's Desk at (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5. To register for ages 9 to 11, go to jmrl.org/calendar.

■ 10 a.m. Wednesday: Gordon Avenue Library is planning an outdoor Storytime event at the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont. After stories, there will be time to check out the gardens and trails. This outdoor program will be canceled if there is inclement weather.

Learn more about other events, including programs for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, at https://jmrl.org/kids.

The Museum of Culpeper History will present a walking tour of downtown Culpeper at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 led by historian and author James Bish. The tour, which begins at the museum at 113 S. Commerce St., will focus on local connections to George Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette. It will take about 90 minutes.

Bish's recent book is "I Can't Tell a Lie: Parson Weems and the Truth about George Washington's Cherry Tree, Prayer at Valley Forge and Other Anecdotes." Copies will be available for sale in the museum.

The registration fee is $12.50; spaces are limited. Wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather and bring your own water. Sign up at www.culpepermuseum.com.