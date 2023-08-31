Author Ursula Foster will read from “From Gulu with Love” and talk about her experiences as a Peace Corps volunteer in Uganda at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Revalation Vineyards in Madison.

Foster, a Madison County resident who hails from Esselingen, Germany, has traveled the world to promote understanding between nations.

Her book is based on the letters that she wrote home to her friends and family members during her time in Uganda with the Peace Corps. She made the most of her time there by learning to be flexible and to learn how to do things differently, and by appreciating the people she met and the small delights she found along the way.

The event is free, and everyone ages 21 and older is welcome. The tasting room will be open, where flights, glasses and bottles of wine can be purchased. Learn more at revalationvineyards.com.

All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Library patrons have until Thursday, the last day of the month, to turn in their 2023 Summer Reading Challenge sheets.

Also happening in the week to come:

9 a.m. Saturday at Charlottesville City Market: The Bookmobile will be there to help support the market’s Power of Produce health education program for kids. There will be storytime at 11 a.m., plus on-board browsing, library card registration and children’s activities.

7 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: The Childbirth Education Series, guided by Morning Tyler Munk, offers growing families a chance to learn more about labor, birth and pain topics and build community ties with other new parents. Munk is a student midwife, internationally certified childbirth educator and full-spectrum doula.

10 a.m. Wednesday at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: Gordon Avenue Library is teaming up with The Fralin to “start with a book and then go look.” After storytime featuring books, music and movement designed for 2- to 4-year-olds and their grownups, children and families will get time to explore an exhibition and then create. Registration is required at museumoutreach@virginia.edu or (434) 243-2050.

3 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: Paws to Read will give beginning readers up to age 18 a chance to read aloud to Lola, a licensed therapy dog. Sign up for a 15-minute slot to read aloud or practice speaking in a foreign language to a supportive canine. Register at (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

For a variety of programs for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to http://jmrl.org/kids.

Friends of the Fluvanna County Library will welcome local author Andrea Cumbo to speak at the group’s next monthly meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library.

Cumbo will speak about one of her nonfiction books, “The Slaves Have Names,” and the mystery series she publishes under the pen name ACF Bookens.

She has written nonfiction, two cozy mystery series and two young-adult novels; she also edits manuscripts and coaches other writers.

There will be question-and-answer time during the event, and Cumbo will be available to sell and sign copies of her books after the program ends. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be served.

Fluvanna County Library is at 214 Commons Blvd. in Palmyra. For details, call (434) 589-1400.

McGuffey Art Center’s Carolyn Capps and WriterHouse instructor Sharon Harrigan are teaming up to present a community-building book club.

Spaces are filling up quickly for the McGuffey Art Center/WriterHouse Book Club, which will begin in the Starnes Classroom at McGuffey at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. Meetings will take place every six weeks through May 27, 2024.

Capps, an artist, and Harrigan are choosing novels in which art is a prominent theme, and the first book will be “Now is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson, which is Barnes and Noble’s book of the month.

Learn more at WriterHouse.org.