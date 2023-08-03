For the characters in “Onlookers,” Ann Beattie’s new collection of short stories, statues in Charlottesville and Richmond stir a variety of emotions.

Statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on horseback and explorers William Clark, Meriwether Lewis and Sacagawea in the wilderness can represent vastly different values and trigger different feelings, depending on the character and their complex personal philosophies and experiences.

Since Beattie wrote the stories in “Onlookers,” the statues themselves have been removed.

“They were all still standing at the time I wrote the stories,” Beattie told The Daily Progress. “I had no way of knowing they were coming down.”

Although the statues are gone now, the many issues the monuments stirred show no signs of going away. Some characters are prompted to think about long-held beliefs in new ways. Entitlement and privilege can be tough new topics for people who’ve only recently learned they possess them. Money no longer offers some characters the comfort and insulation it once provided.

“I didn’t start working on them with the concept of creating a collection of short stories,” said Beattie, who formerly served as Edgar Allan Poe Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Virginia. “It’s a process of discovery. At first, even I didn’t know what I wanted in the book.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, bringing its own baggage of isolation and fear, “we were all thrown a curveball — and so were these characters,” Beattie said. “The convergence of these things meant something to me.”

The collection of six stories, set in 2021, begins with “Pegasus” and ends with “The Bubble.” “Nearby” follows a couple — older husband, younger wife — who can see protesters gathering around the base of a statue of Lewis and Clark appearing to tower over a crouching Sacagawea from the safety of their penthouse. The Confederate statues on Richmond’s storied Monument Avenue are silent characters in “In the Great Southern Tradition.” “The Bubble” focuses on employees in a nursing home.

Some characters in the stories enjoy close relationships; other ties are complicated, or freshly severed. Several characters appear in more than one story. The past and the present aren’t always on speaking terms. Community can have a variety of meanings, especially since the violence of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally-turned-riot rent the fabric of life as Charlottesville knew it.

“That really did put Charlottesville in the national news,” Beattie, a longtime resident who now lives in Maine, said. “I could have written a long essay on the subject.” Then she decided, “Let’s explore it, but let’s explore it through characters. Their opinions might be different from mine as a writer.”

Beattie included people from different generations with different perspectives about the events and their significance, and what she calls “a spectrum of behaviors.” Each offers a different way of looking at how the city has changed — or its residents have.

Beattie has a book event scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Politics and Prose in Washington, D.C. The event is free, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more at politics-prose.com.