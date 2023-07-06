The Albemarle County Fair is set for July 27-29 at James Monroe's Highland, and that means it's time to start thinking about entries.

Anyone who's been baking, canning, crafting, brewing or gardening should be prepared to turn in their entries between noon and 8 p.m. July 26 at the Agriculture and Home Arts Barn at Highland.

Ribbon winners will be determined on July 27, and entries will be on display through 8 p.m. July 29.

Categories are available for a variety of home and garden achievements. There are ribbons waiting to be presented for wines, beers, fruits, vegetables, fresh and dried herbs, ceramics, photography, woodworking, tapestry, weaving, sculpture, soaps, drawing, painting and printmaking.

Home bakers and cooks can also enter a variety of categories, including breads, cakes, candies, cookies, jams, jellies, pickles and jerky, to name just a few.

Needlework categories include cross stitch, tatting, crocheting, knitting, quilting, sewing, needlepoint and embroidery.

Fair hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. July 27, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 28 and 29.

Admission is $5; children younger than 6 get in for free. For detailed instructions for submissions, go to https://albemarlecountyfair.com. To register, go to https://albemarlecounty.fairentry.com.

Having trouble figuring out how to register online? Call (703) 732-6222.