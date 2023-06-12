Headliner BJP'z World of Music and opener Jordan Harmon & Humble Brag will entertain Fridays After Five audiences on July 7 as the second part of the free concert series' season begins in at Ting Pavilion.

Musician and audio engineer BJ Pendleton will bring an evening of funk and soul to the pavilion's Delta Dental Stage.

Other dates announced Monday include the following:

■ July 14: Full Moon Fever with New Boss

■ July 21: Scythian with Tara Mills

■ July 28: Neighbor with Josh Mayo and the House Sauce

■ Aug. 4: Abbey Road with Boomerang

■ Aug. 11: Isabel Bailey Band with Palmyra

■ Aug. 18: Ramona and the Holy Smokes with John Shanesy and the Accommodation

■ Aug. 25: The Barons with 7th-Grade Girl Fight

■ Sept. 1: Ebony Groove with DJ Flatline

■ Sept. 8: We Are Star Children with Choose Your Own Adventure

Admission is free. Learn more at tingpavilion.com.