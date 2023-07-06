Lady Cavaliers basketball forward Sam Brunelle will host a Running Lights Beverage tasting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Market at Ruckersville.

The William Monroe High School graduate will be on hand for meet-and-greet time, and visitors will be able to sample a new energy drink bearing Brunelle's name and likeness: Sam's Berry Lemonade.

The Ruckersville native, a 6-foot-2-inch graduate student, is a frequent customer at the Market in her hometown.

Folks at the Market say her go-to order is a sandwich of maple turkey, cheese, extra avocado, bacon and herb mayonnaise on French bread.

Running Lights energy drinks, created by a physician, provide electrolytes, B vitamins, vitamin C and caffeine without artificial sweeteners or colors to help prevent dehydration and boost immunity. Other flavors include mango, citrus and a kiwi-raspberry combination called "KRZBRY."