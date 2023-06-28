As the Charlottesville Band started to prepare for its upcoming centennial, a longtime member serving as the band’s historian began compiling interesting moments from the band’s history to share with audiences. Fans can find these moments in one place — a new book.

Clarinetist and composer Fred O’Bryant has released “Here Is Your Band! A Centennial History of the Municipal Band of Charlottesville, Virginia, 1922-2022.” The book is available at Amazon.com, and fans can get copies at the band’s summer concerts.

During five years of research in advance of the centennial, O’Bryant unearthed some memorable moments that will seem new to today’s audience members. Who knew that a former conductor was named “the most handsome man in South Dakota” during his college days in the 1950s? Or that the band performed on a riverboat in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1925 during one of its first trips outside Charlottesville?

The author also reveals such gems as the fact that the band included a “prettiest baby contest” as part of one of the automobile shows it presented as fundraisers during the late 1920s and early 1930s.

O’Bryant has been a member of the Charlottesville Band, formerly known as the Charlottesville Municipal Band, for 44 years. “I just enjoy playing music,” he said.

He had performed in a community band in North Carolina and was pleased to find a thriving band when he moved to Charlottesville.

O’Bryant became part of band history himself as one of a number of members who composes for the band. His fellow composers include Charles Torian and Gary Fagan.

One thread that remained constant throughout the band’s history was its dedication to the community it entertained and served.

“The band has always been conscious of its history,” O’Bryant said, “When it was founded in 1922, [founder Sol] Kaufman very much envisioned it as an asset to the community. It comes from his pride in the city. The band has maintained that sense of wanting to help the community.”

During his time as a musician in the band, O’Bryant has seen examples of that commitment.

“Probably in the past 20 years or so, the band has done a lot more outreach to young musicians in the community to get them more interested in music,” O’Bryant said. One example is a new scholarship program that offers seventh- and eighth-graders in Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools the chance to take weekly music lessons — and perform a piece with the band during a concert.

The band also has begun programming more contemporary compositions alongside its orchestral transcriptions, patriotic tunes and other audience favorites, O’Bryant said.

Fans can hear the Charlottesville Band present its “Patriots and Princesses” program of patriotic favorites and Disney themes at 7:30 p.m. July 5 at the Paramount Theater.

Outdoor performances for leisurely summer evenings are coming up at 7:30 p.m. July 18 in the parking lot of the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 outside The Center at Belvedere. The band’s final Paramount Theater show of the summer season will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

Admission to the band’s concerts is free.

The book is $10. To learn more about the Charlottesville Band, go to cvilleband.org.