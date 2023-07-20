If poetry ever strikes you as something that belongs to someone else and fits into lives other than yours, poet and teacher Mary Brancaccio gets it. But she hopes to help people realize that "poetry is being written for everyday lives, making poetry have an impact beyond the lives of elite people."

"I'm not above writing poems that can be a little more abstract," Brancaccio said, adding that part of the appeal of abstraction lies in "knocking the editor in your head out of the way and having fun with putting words and images together." Whether imagery is literal or indirect, it can offer people who don't think of themselves as poetry fans a fresh way of looking at a particular topic or emotion.

"Poetry is for everybody, and it's for you, too," she said.

Brancaccio, a Pushcart Prize nominee, will share poems from her latest collection, "Fierce Geometry," during the latest Charlottesville Reading Series event at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.

Also appearing Friday will be prose writer Zak Salih and poet Chapman Hood Frazier.

Salih, who lives in Washington D.C., is the author of "Let's Get Back to the Party." Salih's fiction has been shared in Fairy Tale Review, Epiphany, The Florida Review and Foglifter, among other publications.

Frazier, who lives in Rice, wrote "The Lost Books of the Bestiary," which includes work that has appeared in VQR. The collection was a finalist for the V Press Poetry Awards. He co-manages The Bellfield Farm, a bed and breakfast and writer's retreat. He also is a Pushcart Prize nominee.

Brancaccio's "Fierce Geometry" has been shaped by a variety of influences — some coming from the world of art, and others from the glories of nature. A creative project by a friend, artist Ed Mieczkowski, that fascinated her children tapped into both.

"He had my kids do paintings out of circles and straight lines and angles," Brancaccio said. "You end up with these kinds of crazy dimensions. If you look around, everything you see is made up of those things."

While Brancaccio lived in Los Angeles, she valued stress-busting breaks with her family that took them outdoors to breathtaking spaces in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Death Valley.

"Once in a while, we'd just throw everybody in the car and drive to the desert and escape the overstimulation of the city," she said. "I felt like my whole body calmed down."

Landscapes continue to ignite her imagination, and some images appear multiple times, like old friends. In "Fierce Geometry," "there's a comet that appears in more than one place," the poet said. Poetry, like nature itself, provides room to reflect on "the way the world looks to us and the way we see the world."

Brancaccio grew up in Virginia, and her family often visited loved ones in her parents' hometown of Buffalo, New York. Some of her cousins still live in the working-class neighborhood in which one grandfather was a meat inspector and the other was a cook in a restaurant. Other relatives have worked in factories and in the steel industry.

Whenever Brancoccio visited her Buffalo relatives, she absorbed the stories they told not only of family history, but also of the lives they lived and what they loved about their lives. Their old neighborhood originally was inhabited by Native Americans; over the generations, first German families and later residents of Polish descent called it home. Stories of all kinds of elements that made the beloved environment distinct and precious gave the stories depth and context.

"When the book came out, I sent it to my cousin, an arc welder," Brancaccio said. "I mentioned him in the acknowledgements in the back as being one of the inspirations of the book."

Her cousin doesn't consider himself a poetry fan, but after reading "Fierce Geometry," he told her, " 'I read it three times, and it was absolutely clear,'" she said. "That means I did what I wanted to do."

"I was an English major. I read a lot of poetry," the University of Virginia alumna said. "I know that there can be poetry people can struggle to get, and it can feel very elitist. For a period of time, I was training other teachers. I used to say to them, 'The dirty little secret is most English teachers hate poetry.'"

People can see the world differently over time, and "Fierce Geometry," which was created over the course of a decade, includes some poems that have been revisited, as well as poems that contain pieces of older poems. The framework of the book also can bring to mind the lines and circles of human relationships that touch one's life.

"If you diagrammed all the people who came in and out of your life, it would create this sort of fierce geometry," Brancaccio said.

Friday's event is free. Plan on arriving early to get the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com, or call (434) 295-2552.