There will be no Fourth of July fireworks in Charlottesville proper this year, but there are plenty of opportunities to catch some sparkle in the sky in the surrounding area.

Carter Mountain Orchard will not be hosting a fireworks display this year, but its Happy Birthday America party will go on as planned with music, food trucks and patriotic wine slushies.

Carter Mountain's holiday bash will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 4. Band Don't Look Up will perform a blend of traditional Delta and Chicago blues and vintage rock, and Vision BBQ, Popito's Pizza and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there. Ice cream, fresh peaches and the orchard's popular apple cider doughnuts also will be available.

The event is $10 per person, and reservations are available at chilesfamilyorchards.com. Guests ages 12 and younger get in for free.

Fans looking for fireworks can find them at the following local celebrations:

Boar's Head Resort will present Independence Day fireworks at dusk July 2 as part of its Summer Celebration Series. The display will follow a busy day of events open to the public, including lawn games, a cornhole tournament, a beer tasting hosted by Three Notch'd Brewery and a concert from 6 to 9 p.m. by Koda and Marie of Chamomile and Whiskey & Friends. Details: www.boarsheadresort.com.

Red, White, Blue in Greene's fireworks show will be presented at 9:35 p.m. July 4 as part of a celebration at Morris Field — located at 13510 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville — that will include performances by Southern Sky at 6 p.m. and Mark Wills at 8 p.m. Holiday festivities begin with a parade at 9 a.m. along Main Street in Stanardsville. Gates at the field will open at 3 p.m., and carpooling is encouraged, as parking is limited. Details: rwbng.org.

Scottsville's fireworks display over the James River will begin at dusk July 4 as part of a daylong 4th of July Celebration that'll begin with a parade at 9 a.m. Details: scottsville.org.

The Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County will present a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. July 2 as part of family-friendly Independence Day festivities presented July 1 and 2 that will include an artisans' and crafters' showcase, live music, scenic chairlift rides, a block party for children and, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, an axe-throwing activity for guests ages 18 and older in closed-toed shoes. Details: www.wintergreenresort.com.

Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria will offer its fireworks at about 9 to 9:15 p.m. South Canal Street will perform from 4 to 8 p.m., and food options include a picnic dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., a reservations-required buffet dinner at the Farm Restaurant in the Lodge from 5 to 8:3 p.m. and a variety of festival fare that'll include funnel cakes, kettle corn, doughnuts, ice cream, fried pretzels and fried Oreos. Admission is free, and Madison Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. will accept donations for parking. Details: gravesmountain.com.