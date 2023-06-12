Attracting bees, butterflies and other pollinators to your garden or green space by planting their favorite food sources can pay off with a secondary benefit: a wildlife retreat that’s equally easy on the eyes.

June is National Pollinator Month, which draws attention to the beneficial roles pollinators play in the ecosystem and in food production for everyone. Choosing native plants to provide food and shelter can make luring more pollinators to your space easier to begin and sustain.

Shubber Ali, CEO of Garden for Wildlife, said he started seeing the benefits firsthand after moving to Maryland from California four years ago and selecting native plants for his yard. Choices such as purple coneflowers, oxeye sunflowers, black-eyed Susans, smooth blue asters and grayleaf goldenrod can thrive, add vivid colors and attract not only the pollinators who can use a hand right now, but also the songbirds and creatures that depend on them as food sources.

People sometimes don’t realize that ripping perennial native plants out of their yards and replacing them with showy annuals can disrupt the food chain, as can using chemical pesticides to keep insects off the new imports.

“I stopped buying the traditional annuals, and the change in my yard in the past four years has been amazing,” Ali said. “Every day at 5:30 in the morning, with a cup of coffee, I listen to these birds.”

The connection between pollinators and songbirds is strong, as “the baby food for these babies is caterpillars,” Ali said. Bird feeders are beneficial to adult birds, but birds “can’t carry seeds to their babies.”

One clutch of chickadees can devour 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars, so the more native plants you place to attract the pollinators, the more your backyard buffet can boost other local creatures’ chances. Ali said he now has eight nesting pairs of Eastern bluebirds.

“When native plants disappeared, the caterpillars disappeared. When the caterpillars disappeared, the songbirds started disappearing,” Ali said.

Ali said it’s important to realize that bees aren’t the only helpful guests during National Pollinator Month. Bats, for instance, provide valuable pest-control services.

“Bats are great, because they eat a lot of the insects we don’t like,” he said. “And I have gnatcatchers living in my yard eating up the gnats. You don’t have to spray pesticides.”

Many people embraced gardening and lawn projects during the pandemic, and Ali said even a small update can bring a big payoff.

“At the start of the pandemic, I was on conference calls. I was on mute — and I dug a pond,” Ali said. He installed a pond liner that he’d ordered online, put rocks around it and installed a variety of native plants, which spent their first year establishing “these immense root structures.”

The next year, the plants bloomed and “looked great,” Ali said — and they were part of a whole new ecosystem that soon ushered in other delights. His pond was “full of frogs, and a turtle showed up,” he said.

“Then a great blue heron showed up to eat the frogs."

Ali said that National Pollinator Month is a great time to clear up some misconceptions. For one thing, it’s not necessary to have a garden — or even a yard — to make a difference.

“It’s so easy to help them,” Ali said. “If you have a patio, put out a container and put in two or three native plants. You can do this anywhere. Put a container on your patio, and watch what happens.”

Folks who associate native plants with weeds might assume that planting for pollinators will yield a raggedy, unmanageable meadow that curtails curb appeal. Ali said that thoughtful design and plant selections make all the difference.

A “neat, tidy native garden” won’t look unkempt to your neighbors or land you in hot water with your homeowners’ association, Ali said. He recommended checking with your HOA before planting to make sure the native plants you choose aren’t on its naughty list. Do your research, and commit to plants that you know you can care for and maintain. Azaleas, Carolina roses and other attractive choices can play well with others, blending into any community.

To get started with native plants in your own garden or containers, head to a local garden center — or gardenforwildlife.com, which Ali said eliminates guesswork. “You punch in your ZIP code, and all you see are flowers that are for your area,” he said.