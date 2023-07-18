David Wilcox is savoring this time. He is back in front of audiences with his guitar, sharing new music from an album coming out next month, and renewing connections that energize his writing — and feed his soul.

One of this week’s stops is the Festive Fridays concert series, which marks the singer-songwriter’s first appearance at the Wintergreen Music Festival. When he takes the Dunlop Pavilion stage at Wintergreen Resort on Friday evening, there will be “a lot of new stuff” from his upcoming acoustic album, “My Good Friends,” on the setlist, Wilcox said.

“When people came out to hear music after the pandemic, there was a need to hear stories and songs that put that time in perspective,” Wilcox said. “I’m loving how the new songs really speak to that need. I love hearing the crowd react to those songs.

“I love showing up as if it’s a conversation with trusted friends. How has it been? Where are you finding your hope?”

Wilcox doesn’t mind starting that conversation by sharing his own source of hope: a blossoming ability to process the upheaval of pandemic time and turn it into fuel for the journey. He values gaining the sense that life is “a great adventure, instead of a series of tragedies.”

“I’m very grateful that, for me, music has been a way to take frustration and metabolize it,” he said. “To not just be frustrated by certain events, but say, ‘What am I doing with it?’ In a song, the magic of music is you get to freely feel what this person is going through. It has given me a way to navigate through my life. I love how, in a song, you can get a glimpse of where they’ve been and how they got there.”

Wilcox enjoys sharing stories during his shows. His storytelling ability has grown a luster over the years not just from his warm baritone voice, but also from his willingness to dive into unfamiliar emotional territory to reveal the songs within.

“It’s not that I was really good at that. I was really in need of that,” Wilcox said of storytelling. “It’s a sign of how much I needed to learn emotional intelligence — to open that connection between intuition and knowledge, between heart and mind.”

Wilcox has been busy lately working on two albums at the same time.

“My Good Friends” is set for an Aug. 18 release on his own Fresh Baked Records, and then a Spotify-exclusive release on Sept. 1 — this time as “ My Good Friends — The Guided Tour” — features commentary tracks for each new song.

“That suits my kind of music very well,” he said. “Sometimes, the introductions are longer than the songs.”

Wilcox said he is “lingering and taking his time” on the second album, which is “a really beautiful studio record.” His goal at the moment is “to just make it as beautiful as I can.”

The process of spending the time with a song that it needs is something Wilcox treasures.

“It is my favorite thing,” Wilcox said. “Some people like finishing a song. I like being in the middle of it. I might rewrite a song five or six times.”

One of his other passions often informs his patient tinkering process. As “a devoted mechanic, one of my hobbies is fixing stuff,” he said. Just as a mechanic takes the time to select the correct tool for a task, he puts in the effort to serve the song, saying, “it’s part of the ethics of being a good mechanic.”

Wilcox said staying open to inspiration is an important part of finding the right tools for the job, whether it’s a new metaphor that makes a message more clear in a listener’s mind or a fresh idea that turns everything around.

“I was on a long bike ride, dreaming of all the ways I could introduce the songs,” he said. “Spending time there is good for me. I’ve learned to really appreciate the process. I’ve gotten better at knowing my own heart. The thing that you keep is the ability to know your own heart.”

The end result is worth the extra investment, he said. “Somebody is going to come to a song and say, ‘I have needed that song for years,’” Wilcox said.

For folks who haven’t found their hope yet, keep in mind that Wilcox reads the room during his shows, and he’s not afraid to practice what he calls “musical medicine.” He said audience members should not be shy about mentioning what’s on their minds, because he can come up with some musical comfort in a hurry.

“I sometimes do spontaneous songs,” he said. “I’ll make up a song on the spot.”

For tickets to Wilcox’s show, go to wintergreen-music.org.