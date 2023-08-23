David J. Baldwin will start his duties as the Tuesday Evening Concert Series' new executive director on Sept. 5.

Baldwin, selected after a national search, succeeds Karen Pellón, who led the series for 32 years before retiring June 30.

Baldwin, who will move to Charlottesville from Kalamazoo, Michigan, has served as executive director of Fontana Chamber Arts in Kalamazoo and the Shriver Hall Concert Series at The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

He served for many years as an artist manager at Opus 3 Artists, formerly ICM Artists, where he represented Yefim Bronfman, Colin, Currie, Jeremy Denk, Leon Fleisher, Garrick Ohlsson and Emmanuel Pahud.

Baldwin is a University of Pennsylvania graduate who studied collaborative piano and chamber music with Vladimir Sokoloff at the Curtis Institute of Music.

"After considering more than 50 candidates, we have secured a highly qualified executive director who is recognized as a leader in the field and who respects the position our series holds in the chamber music world," David C. Speedie, president of the TECS Board of Directors, said in a statement.

The 2023-2024 concert season will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, when violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Orion Weiss will perform in Cabell Hall Auditorium. Next on the schedule will be the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble on Oct. 31 and pianist Behzod Abduraimov on Nov. 28. The Arod Quartet will present the new year's first TECS concert on Feb. 20, 2024, followed by Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra on March 12, the Dover Quartet with pianist Haochen Zhang on March 26 and pianist Paul Lewis on April 23.

Tickets for individual concerts may be purchased from the University of Virginia Arts Box Office starting two weeks before each concert at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or by phone at (434) 924-3376. For season subscriptions, or to learn more about the series, go to tecs.org.