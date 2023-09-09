Austin, Texas-based songwriter Taylor Rae is looking forward to Tuesday’s show at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, where she’ll be sharing music from “Mad Twenties,” her debut album, and songs written since she released it.

“It’s going to be a mix. I’m still working on the setlist as we speak,” she said. “It’s kind of a fun puzzle to put together.”

Rae has been writing music since age 8 and playing for audiences since 15. She grew up surrounded by inspiration — both from the beautiful surroundings of the Santa Cruz mountains in her native California and the musical talents of Bonnie Raitt, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Jewel, Norah Jones and other singers. Time spent listening to and performing Americana, jazz, blues and folk has helped her shape a sound that’s all her own while she builds a life in the music she loves.

“It was never really a choice,” Rae said. “It was something I just did. My whole life was centered around music. By the time I realized it would be a super, super difficult road, it was too late. It’s a lot of years, and a lot of hard work.”

The secret to a good song is “the writer’s ability to be vulnerable,” she said. “The fine line, to me, is stating something and making it deeply personal.”

Rae is delighted to be touring with John Craigie, the Portland, Oregon-based singer, songwriter and producer behind the 2022 album “Mermaid Salt.”

“John Craigie has been one of my favorite artists for a long time, so when he reached out about opening [for him], it was like a bucket-list thing,” Rae said. She said she looks forward in particular to watching how audiences respond to his storytelling.

“He’s such a master at that, and I’m going to learn a lot from him,” she said.

Rae said her next album won’t be too far in the future.

“I have so much new material,” Rae said. “I’m trying to conceptualize the next record. I have a lot to choose from, which is a good problem to have.”

Even though Rae is planning to perform a fair amount of her newest music, she’ll be sure to work in some previous songs for the listeners who’ve followed her for a while — the ones who know her creations well enough to sing along during shows.

“I look out for the singers out there,” she said.

Tickets are $30 at the door and $25 in advance. For details, go to thesoutherncville.com.