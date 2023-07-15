Root 2 Music will perform blues with Appalachian appeal during the next Milepost Music session, which begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Humpback Rocks. Head to milepost 6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway for the free outdoor concert.

Root 2 Music features David Frank on guitar, harmonic and vocals and Nancy Reid on fiddle and vocals. They will perform an Appalachian-flavored blend of traditional and original blues music and share stories about local music traditions.

The concert series reflects a collaboration among the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service. It brings live music by regional musicians to Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The rotating schedule will provide concerts through September.

The next local concert in the Milepost Music series will be a performance by The McKenzies from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Humpback Rocks.

Sunday's concert is free. Bring a lawn chair for comfort. Learn more at BRPFoundation.org.