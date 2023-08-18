Online ticket sales will begin Monday for the 2023-2024 season of the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia.

The symphony, led by music director Benjamin Rous, will present works by contemporary composers will be featured, including John D'earth, Molly Joyce, JoVia Armstrong and Nicole Mitchell, as well as choral works and classic favorites by Ludwig van Beethoven, W.A. Mozart, Franz Schubert and Claude Debussy.

Single-ticket sales for the entire season, including the popular Family Holiday Concerts with the UVa University Singers, will be available starting Monday through the UVa Arts Box Office at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu. The box office will open for telephone and in-person sales at noon Sept. 5.

Subscribers receive a variety of benefits, including saving on ticket prices, early access to all Masterworks concerts, free ticket exchanges, free replacements of lost tickets and a flexible payment option. Family Holiday Concerts and Pops at the Paramount events are not part of subscriptions. Wheelchair-accessible seating may be requested. To subscribe, email symphony@virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3139 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

It's also possible to sign up to serve as an usher. Ushers get to hear the concerts for free, and each usher receives one complimentary ticket for a family member or friend every time one volunteers.

The following concerts are on the schedule:

■ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Schubert's Unfinished Symphony" features oboist Kelly Peral and works by Joyce, Vaugh Williams, Schubert and Mussorgsky. Rous will conduct.

■ 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Beethoven's Emperor Concerto" features pianist Arunesh Nadgir and the UVa University Singers. and works by Beethoven, Copland, Whitacre, Higdon and Hailstork. Rous and Michael Slon will conduct.

■ 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Cabell Hall Auditorium: Family Holiday Concerts with the UVa University Singers. Slon will conduct.

■ 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2024, in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Symphonie Fantastique" features trombonist Nathaniel Lee and guest conductor Ken Lam, with works by Debussy, Albrechtsberger and Berlioz.

■ 7:30 p.m. March 16 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. March 17 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Mozart and Shostakovich" features the winner of the UVa Concerto Competition, who is yet to be determined. Rous will conduct.

■ 7:30 p.m. April 20 in Cabell Hall Auditorium and 3:30 p.m. April 21 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center: "Academic Festival" will feature percussionist JoVia Armstrong, flutist Nicole Mitchell and UVa's Free Bridge Quintet and works by Bernstein, Mitchell, Armstrong, D'earth and Ravel. Rous will conduct.

To learn more, go to charlottesvillesymphony.org.