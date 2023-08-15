Today’s musicians and actors need to be ready for the traditional rigors of live performances and the new requirements of virtual auditions and learning. When four young Charlottesville performers and two Northern Virginia colleagues perform Sunday, audiences will see how a virtual voice studio is preparing them for the best of both worlds.

“Who I’d Be: A Musical Theatre Cabaret” will put Anisha Freilich, Amalie Hendricks, Emma Howell, Brie Moon, Ella Onur and Jack Wielar in the spotlight at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Belmont Arts Collaborative at 221 Carlton Road. The performers, who range in age from 12 to 18, will be sharing the stage with their vocal instructor, Wesley Diener of WD Studio.

Together, they’ll be presenting a variety of solos, duets and trios from popular musicals, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Shrek,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tick, tick, boom!”

“There are songs about the future and wondering what will come next,” Diener said. “Many of [these students] are going to audition for top musical theater programs.”

Diener, who performs in opera and musical theater projects, enjoys taking the stage with his students.

The performers are members of the 2022-2023 Core Program at Diener’s international virtual voice studio.

The Core Program is a year-long training experience to help prepare singers and actors for a changing world that will expect them to thrive in both live and virtual settings, Diener said. Today’s students can expect to be asked to audition for productions and scholarships in person with a live pianist or online with an accompaniment track, and Diener wants them to feel confident — and ready — to present themselves at their best in either environment.

“It’s the future, but it’s here,” Diener said. “We teach voice lessons and group singing on Zoom. Zoom is definitely a superior platform for this activity.”

“More than ever, people audition by singing in videos. In a way, the virtual lessons really align with industry standards,” Diener said. “We make it really easy by making accompaniment tracks for everyone.”

Sunday’s concert is giving the performers time to sing with their teacher, who moved out of the area in 2019. Diener’s students wanted to keep studying with him after the University of Virginia alumnus left Charlottesville, which Zoom makes possible, Diener said.

“I’m based in Chicago now, but I come to Charlottesville at least three or four times a year,” Diener said. “It is important to have these live performance opportunities for the students’ growth.”

That’s because there’s still no substitute for creating music face to face. Rehearsing in person with a pianist gives the singers time to learn the finer details of breathing and ensemble, which enhance the performance experience for performers and listeners alike.

Diener began teaching students in 2015 and formally founded WD Studio in 2022. He has taught singers as young as 5 and as old as 82, “but there’s no ceiling,” he said.

His goals include making sure people know that “everyone who has a voice is a singer” and “every singer can learn to sing better.” So far, Diener’s alumni have performed on television shows, in feature films and on Broadway national tours. Some sing in professional choirs.

Tickets are $25. They’re available at https://wdstudio.org/who-id-be.