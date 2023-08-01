Fans of The Mavericks’ rock, country and Tex-Mex sound have embraced the songs that lead singer and songwriter Raul Malo occasionally has sung in Spanish during live shows. A Charlottesville show this weekend will give listeners a chance to hear the band dive into music from a variety of Latin American musical traditions.

The Mavericks will be including music from “En Español,” the band’s first all-Spanish collection, during Saturday’s show at Ting Pavilion with headliner Dwight Yoakam and 49 Winchester.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” guitarist Eddie Perez said.

“We still sound like The Mavericks,” said Perez, who performs with Malo, Paul Deakin and Jerry Dale McFadden. “It’s still us. With the flavor and the passion we play through it, it still sounds like us, and I think that’s why it’s so accessible — whether you speak Spanish or not.”

“En Español,” released in 2020 on the band’s Mono Mundo label, dives into the Cuban musical traditions of Malo’s upbringing plus mariachi, Latin pop ballads and five originals written or co-written by Malo.

The Mavericks released a string of hits during the 1990s before its members began pursuing independent projects during a lengthy hiatus. Perez said The Mavericks are enjoying the time they’re spending in front of audiences in a rewarding new phase of the band’s creative journey.

“We love being on stage together,” said Perez, who joined the group in 2003. “I consider us an old-school band. We want to do this as long as we can, and as long as the fans want us. We’re at that moment when we’re starting to feel creative again.”

Working on new music together has created excitement and renewed energy, “and it’s transferring into the live shows,” Perez said.

Perez toured with Yoakam during The Mavericks’ hiatus and said he enjoyed performing with the multiple Grammy Award-winning country star and his band. When asked if the musicians might perform in each other’s sets during Saturday’s Ting Pavilion show, Perez replied with a chuckle, “Hey, Dwight, if you’re listening.”

“We’re all friends,” Perez said. “I’m always up for anything. I’m always waiting in the wings, just in case.”

Yoakam’s nine platinum and multi-platinum albums and another dozen gold albums have sold more than 25 million copies around the world. His many hits include “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere” and “Turn it On, Turn it Up, Turn Me Loose.” Yoakam also has a busy career as a film and television actor, with “Sling Blade” and “Panic Room” among his big-screen credits.

49 Winchester, which hails from Russell County, has been building a national fan base with its fourth studio album, “Fortune Favors the Bold.” It’s blend of alt-country, Appalachian folk and rock.

To get tickets for Saturday’s show, go to tingpavilon.com.