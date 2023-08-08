WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

Porch Dogs in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Meisha Herron Duo in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

Paramount Presents: “Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $12.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10 Los Alacranes de RVA in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Vibe Fest Presents: Lupe Fiasco and Talib Kweli with special guests Jaewar & Vibe Riot: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $39.50 general admission.

Jacob Paul Allen with Rebecca Porter: 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 ticket four-pack.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by The Pollocks: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

Full Nelson Friday with Josh Rogan: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Mojo Pie in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Friday Night Out with Smokin’ Trout: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

The Midnight Buzz Band: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Krush Groove”: 4 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adult tickets.

Friday Night Dance with DJ Billy Blue Eyes: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Stand-Up Comedy: Winston Hodges featuring Amber Hendrix, John Rademacher and Yusuf Goal: 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $50 for ticket four-pack, must be 16 or older. General-admission seated show with standing room for late arrivals.

Fridays After Five: Isabel Bailey Band with Palmyra: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

Music in the Mountains with Nicholas Darden: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Stargazing with Stephen Layman after concert: 8:30-10 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “CB4”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adult tickets.

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

Music in the Mountains with Blake Esse: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

Willie DE: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Meg McRee with Charlie Shea: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $50 ticket four-pack.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.