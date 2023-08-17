Guitarist Mike Chang will be performing in both bands on Friday’s bill at The Southern Café and Music Hall — a brand-new opening band that takes a fresh approach to a time-honored genre, and a headliner with a community appeal that never seems to grow old.

Baaba Seth’s show will be its first in Charlottesville since a 2018 reunion show, which also was at The Southern. The world-music band was a mainstay on Charlottesville’s music scene in the 1990s, and local music fans have flocked to events that bring eight talented friends back together under the lights.

In Baaba Seth, Chang will be performing with Dirk Lind on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Hope Clayburn on saxophone, flute and backing vocals; Dylan Locke on bass; Jim Ralston on drums; Len Wishart on percussion; Mark Maynard on trombone; and Tim Lett on trumpet. Although the musicians are scattered across the country now, from California to Indiana to Tennessee, they seize any opportunity to get back together for an annual show where it all began.

“You know how it is with old friends — good friends,” Chang said. “You pick right up with each other where you left off.

“On a personal level, it’s a reunion with old friends. We come back together, and it’s very familiar. As soon as we line up in our positions and play, it comes rushing back. There’s a familiarity that’s hard to shake.”

Baaba Seth formed in 1991, taking its name from Lind’s infant son, Seth. Throughout the 1990s, it blended vibrant sounds from different cultures and genres, including African music and the jazz sounds loved by Chang and a variety of University of Viginia Jazz Ensemble members and alumni. The band recorded two well-received albums and started attracting more widespread attention before Lind moved to Arizona, where his wife worked for the Indian Health Service, in 2000.

Baaba Seth turned a 2003 reunion show into a pretty much annual event, much to the delight of local listeners. Members were busy with careers and families, but they made it back to Charlottesville for the musical gatherings before deciding in 2019 to take a break.

“We were going to take a one-year hiatus from reunion shows, and then COVID happened,” Chang said.

Opening Friday’s show will be a new local band with a timeless inspiration — circa-1970s American funk music — and international verve.

Afro Asia includes Jay Pun on phin, a Thai stringed instrument, with Chang on guitar, Houston Ross on bass, Ivan Orr on keyboards and Kofi Shepsu on drums. Together, they’re diving into the vibrant Thai funk sound from the 1970s, which paid homage to classic American funk.

Chang said listeners can expect the phin to have “a higher register and a more percussive feel” than guitar, and its timbre is reminiscent of African instruments and banjo.

“Because of that percussive nature, it lends itself well to funk music,” he said. “It’s a fresh sound. Adding that timbre and that approach makes it different. I just think it’s cool that this music has a good audience.”

The musicians are old friends in the inclusive Charlottesville music scene Chang loves. Chang, who works as an attorney in Northern Virginia these days, enjoys recording and producing music — “I got into producing my own music,” he said — and he teamed up with Orr again when Orr performed on the album Chang produced for the Lua Project.

“In the past year or so, I’ve gotten pretty heavily back into guitar,” Chang said. “Jay’s an old friend as well, but it’s the first time I’m getting to play with him.”

Diehard Baaba Seth fans will remember that Ross was the bass player for Baaba Seth for a time in the 1990s.

“We’re all just old friends who’ve played together a lot,” Chang said warmly. “There was something really special about the mid- to late 1990s in the music scene in Charlottesville. We were all friends, and we saw each other as friends even when we weren’t working.”

It’s tough for the far-flung Baaba Seth members to get together to record, but Chang said, “We are likely to record this show, whether or not we can do anything with it.”

“We all think that there’s something special with this band. That’s why we keep coming back,” Chang said. “The other side is the people who still care. That is not lost on us. We want to make the most of it for people who still want to hear it.

“Everything works out the way it’s supposed to. It’s the coolest thing.”

Tickets to Friday’s show are $20. Learn more at thesoutherncville.com.