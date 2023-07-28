Virginia singers can sign up to audition for "American Idol" via Zoom on Aug. 7 through the "Idol Across America" program.

Open-call virtual auditions via Zoom will allow hopefuls to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. The virtual "Idol Acros America" national talent search is in its fourth consecutive year.

Contestants must be at least 15 years old. For audition information, submission forms and other details, and to schedule your audition, go to www.americanidol.com/auditions.