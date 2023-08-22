Light House Studio’s 22nd annual Youth Film Festival will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Paramount Theater. Tickets already are available.

The festival gives audience members a chance to see what Charlottesville-area students have been working on throughout the year in a variety of workshops, community partnerships and the Summer Film Academy.

It’s an opportunity to see students’ films before they reach the national film festival circuit. So far in 2023, 38 Light House Studio films have been accepted by film festivals; 16 student films have been shown at 24 different festivals, picking up six awards along the way.

The Youth Film Festival, which provides 25% of the programming budget, is the most important fundraiser of the year for Light House Studio.

To watch a recap of the 2022 festival, go to https://vimeo.com/761481036.

In 2022, Light House Studio taught 82 workshops to 837 students, which resulted in 285 completed films. It partnered with 57 local nonprofits and schools. Thirty-four student films were accepted to 58 different film festivals, with 14 films picking up awards.

A sponsor and VIP party will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Doors will open at 7:15 p.m. for general-admission ticket holders, and the festival screening will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $102.50 for VIPs, $32.50 for student VIPs and $17 for general-admission seats for the screening only. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.theparamount.net/event/lhsyff22/.

Learn more at https://lighthousestudio.org/events/youth-film-festival.