A new unscripted reality series starting this week will give an Orange resident the chance to prove to a national audience what his hometown already knows — that he is LL Cool J’s biggest fan.

“Superfan,” which airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on CBS, is a musical game show giving loyal fans a chance to demonstrate why they should be considered a star’s most deserving and dedicated supporter. The lineup of superstars includes Gloria Estefan, Kelsea Ballerini, Pitbull, Shania Twain, Little Big Town — and LL Cool J, the rapper and actor who has captured Keith McKinley Nixon Jr.’s imagination since he was 15.

Nixon and four other contestants will meet LL Cool J in Wednesday’s inaugural episode, and one will come away with bragging rights as the star’s biggest fan. Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight serve as hosts for the show.

Nixon, 30, already has spent half his life as a devotee of James Todd Smith, known professionally as LL Cool J — for “Ladies Love Cool James” — who was one of the earliest rappers to achieve heady commercial success.

The star’s R&B and hip-hop hits include “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Going Back to Cali,” “Around the Way Girl” and “I Need Love.” On television, he has starred in “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “In the House” and hosted “Lip Sync Battle,” among other projects. In 2017, LL Cool J became the first rapper to receive Kennedy Center Honors, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

“I was unknowingly a fan since I was 8 or 9 years old, but I became a fan when I was 15,” Nixon said. The teen had been reading up on hip-hop history, including books featuring LL Cool J.

And then Nixon’s father called him in to see a movie. “Krush Groove,” LL Cool J’s big-screen debut from 1985, also featured other leading musicians, including Run-DMC, Kurtis Blow and Sheila E.

To Nixon, LL Cool J “basically stole the show, and from that day on, I was a fan.”

He immediately asked his grandmother to get him a Kanga hat like the ones the rapper wore. “From that point on, I modeled my whole style after him. He pretty much laid the foundation for me to start my own style.”

The self-described “soft-spoken kid” valued the confidence his idol modeled, and he said studying LL Cool J’s work and life “kind of unlocked the charisma I didn’t know I had.”

“I love how authentic he is, and how true to himself he is,” Nixon said of LL Cool J. “He’s not afraid to reinvent himself to keep those inspirational juices flowing. He was kind of a superhero in my mind.”

As he gained the confidence to pursue his own music, Nixon resolved to meet the rapper someday and thank him for the positive influence he’s had on Nixon’s life.

“Honestly, the whole thing on my mind was being face to face with my hero and telling him how I feel,” he said.

No wonder that Nixon’s friends encouraged him to sign up as soon as “Superfan” auditions became available.

“My phone blew up when my friends spotted this,” Nixon said. The opportunity seemed so tailor-made for Nixon that his pals jokingly told him, “If you don’t get it, we’ll riot,” he said with a chuckle.

He also got valuable, validating support at work.

“My boss? Absolutely,” said Nixon, who works as a retail sales representative for Victra, a retailer for Verizon Wireless. “When I told him, he said, ‘Say no more,’ and he covered for me.”

Although it’s a competition show, “Superfan” offered the hopefuls a mutually supportive environment. Nixon cited “the camaraderie” as a treasured takeaway, “and simply being in his presence and being with like-minded people. I made a lot of friends that day.”

“If I could do it again, I would in a heartbeat,” Nixon said, calling the show experience “overwhelming.” He savored the opportunity to meet fellow contestants who admired and respected LL Cool J as much as he did and said he loved seeing “the genuine happiness that came over their faces when they saw him for the first time.”

“One thing I want to make clear is this show is for us — the fans,” Nixon said. “It’s our chance to get to meet them and let them know that we love them.”

Nixon added that finally getting to meet his hero exceeded his expectations — “and then some. His presence had me shaking. It kind of lit a fire in me that I want to go for my goals even harder. It kind of makes you feel you’re invincible.”

There’s no telling if Nixon will be going back to Cali any time soon, but one thing’s for sure: he has deeper motivation now to focus on his own music.

“I really hope this will open some doors for me,” Nixon said.

Local film buffs who’d enjoy seeing the movie that launched Nixon’s fandom journey can head to the Paramount Theater, where “Krush Groove” will be screened at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $8; learn more at theparamount.net or call (434) 979-1333.