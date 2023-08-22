The Paramount Theater is planning five films for its big screen this fall, starting with a screening of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” at 2 p.m. Sept. 10.

The film, director Tim Burton’s feature-film debut, follows Pee-wee Herman, played by Paul Reubens, on a cross-country trek to the Alamo in hopes of recovering his treasured red bicycle.

Coming up next in the Fall Movies series:

■ 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29: The 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival will give audience members the opportunity to choose which films qualify for awards.

■ 2 p.m. Oct. 8: “Funny Girl,” which traces the early career of stage comedienne Fanny Brice, earned Barbra Streisand a best-actress Academy Award in 1968. The film’s songs include “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “People,” which became a hit for Streisand.

■ 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13: “The Shining,” which stars Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, is based on Stephen King’s horror novel about an isolated hotel filled with disturbing energies.

■ 2 p.m. Oct. 15: “Edward Scissorhands” follows an inventor’s most amazing creation — a young man with metal scissors for hands.

Tickets may be reserved at the Paramount’s box office online at www.theparamount.net, in person at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour before each event; and by phone at (434) 979-1333.